Lord Mayor Masojada Leads 698th City of London Show

The 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London, Bronek Masojada, led the annual Lord Mayor's Show through London streets, blending 800-year traditions with modern elements.

London's historic Square Mile erupted in pageantry as crowds gathered to witness the 698th iteration of the Lord Mayor's Show. The annual procession, an 800-year-old tradition celebrating the new civic leader, filled the streets with marching bands, ceremonial floats, and thousands of participants. This year's event was notably led by the newly elected Lord Mayor, Alderman Bronek Masojada, marking a significant moment in the City's long political history.

The 698th Lord Mayor Takes Office

Alderman Bronek Masojada, a 64-year-old global leader in the insurance industry, assumed the role of the 698th Lord Mayor of the City of London. He succeeded Lady Mayoress Dame Susan Langley DBE, who was the first to hold the title of Lady Mayor, although she was not the first female to occupy the broader office. Masojada, of Polish descent but born and raised in South Africa, brings a unique international perspective to the ceremonial ambassadorial post. He studied Civil Engineering at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and completed national service as a lieutenant in the South African Army.

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Tradition Meets Modernity in the Procession

The three-mile parade featured over 6,500 participants, 250 horses, and more than 50 decorated floats, showcasing a blend of ancient customs and contemporary symbols. While the event retained its historic charm with marching bands in bear-skin hats and the iconic cockney Pearly Queens and Kings, it also welcomed the modern age with the appearance of a robot in the procession. The route began at Mansion House, Masojada's official residence, proceeded past St Paul's Cathedral, and continued down Fleet Street to the Royal Courts of Justice. The return journey via the Embankment at Temple completed the circle, bringing the festivities back to the heart of the financial district.

Ceremonial Duties and Historical Context

Before the main parade, Lord Mayor Masojada was sworn in at Guildhall during the Silent Ceremony. He then inspected servicemen and women and their military vehicles before boarding the exquisitely gilded State Coach for the first time since his election. This coach, first used in 1757, has been a central fixture in the procession for centuries. Upon reaching the Royal Courts of Justice, Masojada formally swore an oath of allegiance to the sovereign, adhering to a protocol established in 1215 when King John decreed that new holders of the position must swear loyalty to the Crown.

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The Lord Mayor's Economic Vision

While the role is largely ceremonial, Lord Mayor Masojada outlined a clear agenda for his year in office. He stated that it is a profound honor to be elected and expressed his intention to showcase British opportunities to a global audience. His mission includes persuading both British and international capital to invest in these opportunities while championing local and global talent. As the Lord Mayor, his jurisdiction remains confined to the City of London, a distinction from the Mayor of London, currently held by Sadiq Khan.

Celebrating Heritage and Community

The event highlighted the deep roots of the City of London's identity, drawing participants from diverse backgrounds, including members of the Polish community. The parade featured whimsical pageantry, such as an inflatable meat balloon towed by butchers and vintage steam-powered cars, reflecting the evolution of the show over centuries. Children participated in marching bands, donning red ceremonial uniforms, while liverymen carried oars in homage to the Mayor's barge, which was historically rowed down the Thames. The lively atmosphere underscored the enduring appeal of this world-famous civic procession, uniting tradition with the vibrant energy of modern London.