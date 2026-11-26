Documents reveal Peter Mandelson advised Keir Starmer's office on ministerial changes and defended his Global Counsel shareholding before his sacking over Jeffrey Epstein links.

Newly released files indicate that Peter Mandelson actively intervened in a Labour ministerial reshuffle while serving as the British ambassador to Washington. The disgraced peer, aged 73, also maintained his financial stakes in his lobbying firm despite government concerns regarding potential conflicts of interest.

Interference In Ministerial Changes

Records withheld from previous disclosures show Lord Mandelson contacted Sir Keir Starmer's chief of staff, Morgan McSweeney, on September 5. This occurred six days before he was dismissed from his diplomatic post. Messages reveal he urged McSweeney to resolve what he termed the Darren issue, referring to Darren Jones during a reshuffle triggered by Angela Rayner's tax resignation.

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Lord Mandelson additionally asked whether the government planned to remove Peter Kyle from his role. McSweeney later replied that they had handled the situation well. This account contradicts earlier statements where McSweeney claimed he did not respond to such texts from Mandelson.

Business Conflicts And Shareholdings

Internal Foreign Office discussions highlighted the complexity of Mandelson owning shares in Global Counsel. A memo from Sir Olly Robbins noted the firm failed to buy out his position at a fair value. Mandelson later told staff they should accelerate the purchase of his shares to resolve the issue.

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Global Counsel represented major clients including TikTok, Palantir, and GSK. Emails instructed Mandelson to adjust his public stance on the Trump administration and be more favorable toward China. This advice came shortly before his Ditchley Foundation lecture last August.

Political Reactions And Vetting

Tory shadow security minister Alicia Kearns criticized the appointment of Mandelson due to his commercial ties. She highlighted that Global Counsel employees edited his speeches to reduce criticism of China. Kearns questioned how the Labour Party considered such interference acceptable for an ambassador.

A White House official reportedly told Mandelson that his reputation as the Prince of Darkness was inaccurate. Meanwhile, Foreign Office officials described the vetting process as focused on recent contacts rather than a full retrospective of his life.

Sacking And Aftermath

Lord Mandelson was dismissed in September last year following revelations of his connection to Jeffrey Epstein. The scandal contributed to the resignation of Sir Keir Starmer. Questions remain regarding how much the former prime minister knew when he appointed Mandelson to the role.

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Documents show Ian Collard noted the vetting system looks at close contacts of recent years. This defense was used when addressing the controversy surrounding Mandelson's departure from his ambassadorial duties.