Lord Grade's StoryFirst Pursued Russell Brand Despite Warnings

New details reveal Lord Grade's production company ignored warnings about Russell Brand's behavior, highlighting industry failures before his conviction.

Lord Michael Grade's production company StoryFirst actively attempted to recruit actor Russell Brand despite explicit warnings from comedian and screenwriter Katy Brand regarding his conduct. This effort occurred in late 2021, months before Brand was convicted of serious sexual offenses and sentenced to prison. The revelation underscores how industry executives persisted in courting Brand even after internal red flags were raised.

Ignored Warnings From Screenwriter Katy Brand

Comedian-turned-screenwriter Katy Brand alerted a producer at StoryFirst to problematic rumors and allegations surrounding Russell Brand in November 2021. She had been commissioned to adapt a book into a TV comedy series titled The Grey Team, which centered on a group of pensioners. During the development phase, producers suggested casting Brand in a role described as Dr M. Brand immediately raised concerns about his past behavior with the production team. Despite her explicit request that he not be cast, the producers remained determined to include him in the project.

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Brand later shared these experiences in an online post to illustrate the difficulties of addressing complaints about high-profile figures in the entertainment industry. She noted that despite her warnings, the production team made it clear they wanted Brand very badly. This persistence occurred while Brand was still active in the public eye, prior to the widespread public scrutiny that would later lead to his legal downfall. Brand stated she wanted to show how hard it was to make headway with complaints in the past.

The Charm Offensive Led by Lord Michael Grade

Lord Michael Grade, who served as the non-executive chairman of StoryFirst and held senior roles at the BBC and Ofcom, spearheaded a charm offensive to recruit Brand. Emails released by Lord Grade himself reveal he emailed Brand's agent, Angharad Wood, on October 27, 2021, suggesting the show might appeal to Brand's acting ambitions. Lord Grade described the effort as taking the charm offensive on Russell pretty seriously. He later met with Wood for lunch, indicating he planned to push hard for Brand's participation in the project.

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Despite the intensity of the recruitment effort, Brand did not ultimately commit to the project. He canceled a planned meeting with Lord Grade, preventing further discussion about his potential involvement in The Grey Team. This decision came before the full extent of the allegations against him became public knowledge. The production company's focus on securing Brand's talent overshadowed the cautionary advice provided by Katy Brand and her representation.

Continued Push Despite Agent's Second Warning

On January 22, 2022, Katy Brand's agent sent a second formal warning to the StoryFirst producer. The email reiterated that Katy had doubts about Russell Brand and requested that the company conduct due diligence checks regarding his past behavior. The agent asked if the producer had spoken to the agent of the actor intended to play opposite Brand to assess on-set chemistry. The producer replied that they had spoken to Katy about her concerns and promised to handle the situation carefully if Brand expressed interest.

Lord Grade's office later stated that the producer's recollection of Katy Brand's concerns was that they were general and that Brand was a bit of a nightmare. There is no suggestion that Lord Grade was personally informed of Katy Brand's specific warnings or the details of the allegations. Lord Grade claimed he would take such matters seriously and would have blanched at any question about bad behavior. However, the emails show his active role in trying to bring Brand into the project.

Legal Consequences and Broader Industry Impact

Russell Brand was recently convicted of rape and sexual assault and jailed for ten years and six months. He is now facing additional police investigation after at least eight other women accused him of sexual abuse and predatory behavior. This conviction has prompted top TV executives, including bosses at the BBC and Channel 4, to face mounting questions about what they knew about his behavior. These networks had previously helped catapult Brand to fame, raising concerns about oversight and accountability.

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The revelation that StoryFirst pursued Brand despite warnings highlights systemic issues in how production companies manage risk and respond to allegations. Lord Grade's firm's determination to cast Brand, even after explicit warnings, suggests a prioritization of star power over safety and ethical considerations. This case serves as a critical examination of how the entertainment industry handled known risks before the legal consequences became unavoidable. The actions of StoryFirst and its leadership are now under intense scrutiny as the industry reassesses past practices.