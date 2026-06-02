Lord Grade Accuses Mainstream Broadcasters of Being 'Embarrassed' by GB News

Former Ofcom chairman Lord Grade claims other broadcasters criticize GB News unfairly because its editorial agenda on issues like immigration and Brexit resonates with a large voter segment, arguing all news outlets make editorial choices and GB News's differences don't make them wrong.

The former chairman of Ofcom , Lord Grade , has launched a pointed critique of Britain's mainstream broadcasters, accusing them of feeling 'embarrassed' by the success and editorial direction of GB News.

Lord Grade, who concluded his tenure at the media regulator earlier this year before rejoining the Conservative party in the House of Lords, argues that the channel is subjected to a double standard. He contends that GB News is being unfairly maligned simply for pursuing a different news agenda that directly addresses topics of significant public concern which he believes are being neglected elsewhere.

Speaking to Politics Home, he framed the issue as one of democratic representation, stating that other broadcasters are uncomfortable with the existence of a news outlet that speaks to the agenda of the majority, pointing to polling data that shows a large swathe of the voting population feels unrepresented, particularly by the BBC. Issues such as immigration and Brexit, he asserts, do not receive adequate weight or coverage on the national broadcaster, whereas GB News provides a platform for these debates.

The heart of his argument rests on the principle of editorial choice. He explains that every news organisation, from the BBC to Sky to ITN, makes a continuous series of editorial decisions-selecting which stories to cover, how to frame them, whom to interview, and what questions to ask. He maintains that the mere fact that GB News makes different choices on a daily basis does not render those choices incorrect or in violation of broadcasting rules.

He reaffirmed that the same regulatory standards set by Ofcom apply universally. His comments directly challenge the narrative that GB News operates outside accepted norms, instead suggesting that the criticism stems from a professional and perhaps political discomfort with a divergent editorial voice that has found a substantial audience.

This intervention from a recent former head of Ofcom carries significant weight, as it touches upon the ongoing, heated debate about media bias, impartiality, and the role of public service broadcasting in a fragmented media landscape. It raises fundamental questions about whether impartiality should be defined as a neutral, shared agenda or as a balanced presentation of the differing agendas that exist within society





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