Lord Forsyth questions the £40 billion cost and timeline for the Palace of Westminster restoration, urging MPs and peers to scrutinize the affordability before the upcoming vote.

Lord Forsyth of Drumlean, the current Lord Speaker, has issued a stern warning to Members of Parliament and peers regarding the proposed multi-billion pound restoration of the Palace of Westminster. He has publicly questioned the strategic options being presented to lawmakers as a critical vote on the initial phase of the project approaches within the coming weeks. The Lord Speaker has expressed deep concern that politicians are being asked to authorize billions of pounds in upfront spending without a clear understanding of the full scope, financial affordability, and long-term consequences of the undertaking.

Scrutiny of Restoration Cost and Affordability

The Lord Speaker argues that the current restoration proposals require fundamental rethinking, particularly given the exceptionally difficult choices regarding public expenditure that the country is currently facing. A report titled Costed Options, published by the authorities in February, presented two distinct pathways for the future of the parliamentary estate, both carrying massive price tags and significant operational disruptions. Lord Forsyth emphasized that while the need for substantial restoration is undeniable, the distinction between essential safety work and deferred improvements needs to be made with rigorous clarity before any final commitment is made.

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Proposed Options and Timeline Disruptions

The first option detailed in the report involves a complete decant, where Members of Parliament would move out of the historic site entirely for eight to ten years, while peers would relocate for up to fifteen years. This approach is projected to cost taxpayers £15.6 billion. The alternative option would see MPs remain on the historic site while peers are relocated to a nearby building, such as the QEII Conference Centre, which would require extensive fitting out with new facilities including catering outlets and a library. This second option is estimated to take between thirty-eight and sixty-one years to complete and could cost up to £39.2 billion.

Operational Impact and Ceremonial Concerns

Lord Forsyth raised several practical questions about how the restoration would affect the functioning of Parliament, particularly regarding the parliamentary calendar and state ceremonies. He asked whether it would be possible to make more extensive use of recesses to facilitate major works more quickly and efficiently, potentially reducing costs. The Lord Speaker specifically questioned if a September sitting is essential or if alternative arrangements could streamline the restoration process. He also highlighted concerns about how State Openings of Parliament and other important ceremonies would be conducted if the Lords were relocated to the QEII Conference Centre, where the sole cost of conversion is estimated at more than £400 million.

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Historical Delays and Comparison to Other Projects

Wrinkles over the condition of the Westminster estate, which critics describe as a fire risk plagued by power cuts, heating failures, and infestations, have persisted for decades. Recent delays to the Northern Estate project could potentially add seven years to the timeline for the full decant option in the worst-case scenario. Lord Forsyth contrasted the proposed parliamentary overhaul with the restoration of Buckingham Palace, which took ten years and cost £400 million. He noted that the cost of merely converting the QEII Conference Centre for peer accommodation exceeds the total cost of the royal palace restoration, raising questions about the justification and practicality of these extensive arrangements.

Next Steps for Parliamentary Vote and Debate

A vote expected next month will ask Members of Parliament and peers to agree to initial works at the Houses of Parliament, which are scheduled to last for seven years at a cost of up to £3 billion. Following this decision, lawmakers will be asked to choose between the two recommended options in the mid-2030s, although senior MPs have voiced doubts that such a decision will realistically occur on that timeline. Lord Forsyth urged his colleagues to read the Costed Proposals report carefully and consider the issues rigorously, stressing that the question is not whether earlier decisions were justified, but whether they remain the right decisions today given the current financial climate.