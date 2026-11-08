Lord Charlie Banner Loses Planning Appeal Over Unauthorised South Kensington Pergola

Senior barrister Lord Charlie Banner faces rejection of his retrospective planning application for a rooftop pergola in South Kensington, following a bitter dispute with neighbours.

Lord Charlie Banner, recognized as Britain's leading planning barrister, has suffered a significant setback in his bid to retain a controversial wooden pergola atop his £3million west London townhouse. The Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea council officially rejected the retrospective planning application, concluding a bitter and publicized feud with a neighboring resident.

The dispute centers on the installation of the structure, which is draped in faux green shrubbery and festoon lights, above the family's Victorian gated mews home in the ultra-exclusive South Kensington district. The peer, aged 46, and his Ukrainian barrister wife, Tetyana Nesterchuk, aged 43, built the pergola without first securing the necessary planning permission.

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Core Details Of The Unauthorised Structure

The pergola appeared suddenly during the summer, triggering immediate objections from well-heeled residents in the tightly controlled Thurloe and Smith's Charity conservation area. Lord Banner and his wife maintain that the structure was temporary and therefore did not require prior planning approval, asserting that it provided essential shelter from the stifling London heat for their two young children.

Despite these claims, the council committee determined that the structure did not meet planning regulations. The rejection marks a humiliating conclusion for a man who has worked on some of Britain's most significant planning cases, including HS2 and the Heathrow expansion, and was voted the top planning KC in Britain in the 2025 and 2026 editions of Planning Magazine's annual legal survey.

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Stakeholder Positions And The Legal Feud

The conflict escalated dramatically when Georgina Shacklock, daughter of multimillionaire city financier Tim Shacklock, lodged a formal complaint. Ms. Shacklock accused Lord Banner and his wife of deliberately bypassing planning laws. She claimed that the 'especially depressing' pergola built by the couple blocked her six-month-old daughter's view of the sky and dominated every view across all floors of her property.

Lord Banner took the unusual step of publicly identifying Ms. Shacklock in a sworn legal declaration submitted as part of his bid for retrospective permission. He described her complaint as being in bad faith and suggested it might be motivated by sympathy for Vladimir Putin's Russia, noting that both he and his wife have been sanctioned by Moscow for their outspoken support for Ukraine.

Conservative peer Lord Banner, who is a close friend of former Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, swore the declaration under full knowledge that any deliberate untruth would be career-ending for him as a King's Counsel and member of the House of Lords. He stated he was sure beyond reasonable doubt that Ms. Shacklock, who works in banking, was the author of the representations.

Real-World Impact And Public Confrontation

During a dramatic showdown at a planning committee meeting last week, Ms. Shacklock insisted she had been entirely truthful and described Lord Banner's allegations as abhorrent. She clarified to councillors that she owns the property and lives there with her husband and their infant child, denying any dishonesty in her original complaint.

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She told officials that it was abhorrent for such accusations to be thrown around without proof, particularly from a legal professional and a member of the House of Lords. The confrontation highlighted the severe social and legal tensions that can arise in exclusive neighborhoods where property rights and planning regulations are strictly enforced.

Next Steps For The Affected Parties

The rejection of the retrospective application means Lord Banner and Tetyana Nesterchuk must now address the presence of the pergola on their roof. The decision impacts the family's use of their outdoor space and marks a public defeat for one of the country's most prominent legal figures in the planning sector.

The incident has drawn attention to the complexities of heritage conservation in central London, where even temporary structures can face severe scrutiny from neighbors and local authorities alike. The dispute serves as a stark reminder of the importance of adhering to planning protocols, regardless of an individual's professional standing or the temporary nature of a construction project.