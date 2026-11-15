Lord Cameron Calls for NHS Access to New Dementia Drugs After Mother's Death

Former Prime Minister Lord Cameron urges the NHS to approve costly new Alzheimer's treatments, citing his mother Mary Cameron's tragic decline and death from the disease.

Former Prime Minister Lord Cameron has publicly advocated for improved access to innovative medical treatments for Alzheimer's disease following the death of his mother, Mary Cameron, who succumbed to the condition last year at the age of 90. The former UK leader revealed that as the degenerative disease progressed, Mary Cameron became increasingly confused about her location and memory, ultimately pleading with her daughter Clare to help end her life. These harrowing personal experiences have now galvanized Lord Cameron into a political crusade aimed at securing approval for recently licensed drugs that can significantly slow the progression of the illness.

Clinical Progress and Rejection by Health Authorities

The core mechanism of the medical advancement involves drugs that were officially licensed in 2024, which clinical data suggests can slow the progress of Alzheimer's by approximately one-third. Despite this substantial medical breakthrough, these treatments have been rejected for routine use within the National Health Service (NHS) due to stringent cost-effectiveness evaluations. Lord Cameron argues that the current system is failing to keep pace with clinical reality, leaving thousands of families to manage the devastating symptoms of the disease without access to the most effective pharmaceutical interventions available on the market.

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Personal Tragedy and Family Testimony

Lord Cameron, who is 60 years old, described witnessing his mother, a magistrate who served for three decades, transition from a super bright and strong character into a world of darkness. The decline was so severe that at her lowest ebb, she appealed to her daughter Clare to kill her, a request Clare firmly rejected by stating that she did not want to go to prison for murdering her mother. Mrs. Cameron was diagnosed with the disease six years before her death, during which time her cognitive faculties eroded to a point where she could no longer navigate her own existence without immense distress and confusion.

Political Pressure on Health Leaders

In response to the ongoing crisis, Lord Cameron has directed his political energy toward challenging health officials, specifically targeting Andy Burnham for his approach to the dementia crisis. Lord Cameron asserts that while Andy Burnham is committed to addressing the issue, he must push the NHS harder to adopt these life-changing treatments. The former Prime Minister believes that the current hesitation is a failure of political will rather than medical necessity, emphasizing that the country is finally cracking the disease and the government must reflect that confidence in its healthcare policies.

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Broader Impact on Carers and Funding Needs

The push for better treatment options coincides with a significant surge in public support for unpaid dementia carers, whose emotional and practical support needs are often overlooked. The Mail's appeal for the Dementia Carers Together initiative has already surpassed its first target of £100,000 within just one week, demonstrating a strong public desire to support those caring for loved ones with the disease. This funding will allow nearly 3,000 courses to proceed, delivered in partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity, although a significantly larger sum is still required to achieve a full national rollout of these vital support programs.

Future Steps and Resource Mobilization

To support the ongoing efforts to assist dementia carers and advocate for better healthcare access, the Mail Force Charity has established multiple channels for public donation and engagement. Interested parties can contribute to the cause by texting specific keywords such as CARER, LOVE, or HEART to 70115, or by calling 0300 1234577 for standard charges. Cheques made payable to the Mail Force Charity can also be sent to their Colchester address, ensuring that the financial infrastructure is in place to sustain these critical community support structures while the political debate over drug approval continues.