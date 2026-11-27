Lord Ashcroft donated £50,000 to the Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal, bringing total funds to £394,214 to support unpaid caregivers across the UK.

The Daily Mail's Dementia Carers Together appeal has reached a significant financial milestone, accumulating nearly £400,000 following a substantial new contribution from philanthropist Lord Ashcroft. The total raised stands at £394,214, a figure driven by both the major donation from Lord Ashcroft and contributions from the newspaper's dedicated readership. This accumulated capital is sufficient to finance almost 400 sessions of the Dementia Carers Together program, which is designed to reach 12,000 unpaid carers across the United Kingdom.

Program Mechanics and Partnership Details

The Dementia Carers Together initiative consists of six-week courses delivered in direct partnership with the Alzheimer's Society and the Mail Force charity. These structured sessions provide individuals caring for dementia patients with essential support systems and detailed information regarding their legal rights and available public services. The program aims to address the isolation and exhaustion often felt by caregivers by creating a communal environment where participants can share experiences and learn from one another. A pilot session held this week received positive feedback from attendees, who described the initiative as fantastic and highly informative.

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Lord Ashcroft's Significant Financial Contribution

Lord Ashcroft, an international businessman and former deputy chairman of the Conservative Party, donated £50,000 to the appeal, emphasizing the need for society to ease the burden on unpaid dementia carers. In his statement, Lord Ashcroft highlighted the devastation dementia causes to families in the United Kingdom and beyond, noting its terrible effect on both sufferers and their loved ones. He described those who care for dementia patients, particularly partners and close relatives, as selfless individuals who deserve national support. Lord Ashcroft stated he was delighted to support the Mail's appeal, especially as the campaign approached the Christmas period, believing that structured support would significantly improve lives for both carers and patients.

Corporate Support and Donor Contributions

Alongside the major donation from Lord Ashcroft, financial services firm SunLife contributed £5,000 to the cause this week. The appeal has also garnered broad support from every major political party leader, as well as prominent figures in sports and entertainment, including Dame Judi Dench. Michelle Dyson, chief executive of the Alzheimer's Society, praised the incredible response to the appeal, which raised nearly £400,000 in just three weeks. She noted that many donations were accompanied by personal stories, reflecting a widespread societal recognition of the profound impact dementia has on communities and the urgent need for better caregiver support systems.

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Caregiver Testimonials and Program Impact

Attendees of the pilot sessions provided strong endorsements for the program, citing the comfort found in knowing they were not struggling alone. One participant described the initiative as a fantastic idea for carers to come together, learn more, and share experiences, while another expressed relief at discovering help was available. A third attendee highlighted the practical value of the sessions, stating they now understood what to expect from their wife's GP practice and how to prepare for annual reviews. Other participants noted that the information learned helped them identify support organizations they were previously unaware of, improving their understanding of where to seek advice.

Future Outreach and Donation Mechanisms

The Dementia Carers Together campaign continues to seek additional funding to maximize its impact for families facing a difficult Christmas. The appeal aims to fund new courses across the UK, providing tens of thousands of struggling unpaid dementia carers with vital emotional and practical support. Individuals wishing to contribute can donate online via the Daily Mail website, by text messaging specific keywords to 70115, or by calling 0300 1234577. Donations can also be sent by cheque made payable to Mail Force Charity at the specified address in Colchester. The campaign remains open to further contributions to ensure the service can be extended to more carers and communities in need.