Loose Threads: Hiut Denim, Guess Jeans, Kimes Ranch and More

The latest news from Guess Jeans, Hiut Denim, Scotch & Soda and Kimes Ranch.

, London’s first tech-driven denim laundry founded by CEO Salli Deighton. The collection’s lighter blue wash has been achieved using lower-impact process. Men’s styles include the Miles, a relaxed wide fit; the Jerald, a straight fit; the Benjamin, a tapered fit; the SlimR, a slim tapered; and the Hack, a slim straight.

For women’s Huit offers the Mari, a slim fit; the Edna, a wide fit; and the Aurelia, a slim fit. Each jean has durable ecru twill pocket lining, copper rivets and Hiut’s signature red owl rivet on the left back pocket. Jeans have a leather patch but a vegan option is available on request. The jeans retail for 350 pounds and are available for order on Hiut’s website.

The jeans will ship later this month. The brand kicked off the event with a two-hour appearance by the global K-pop star and member of Stray Kids. In March, Following Hyunjin’s departure, the space opened to the public, allowing visitors to experience the installation and activities throughout the weekend. The space included a dedicated signing wall, custom neon signage, customization opportunities and a vintage-inspired phone booth installation that invited guests to leave recorded video messages for Hyunjin.

A concession-style merchandise stand offered Guess products available exclusively during the event weekend. Guests who purchased any item over the duration of the pop-up received a shopping bag featuring Hyunjin’s campaign imagery, a limited-edition catalog filled with images from the campaign and an exclusive keychain. Amsterdam-based Scotch & Soda partnered with the Dutch institution Royal Delft for a collection “rooted in a shared appreciation for creativity, artistry and expressive design.

” The Scotch & Soda x Royal Delft collection reimagines Trucker jackets, camp shirts, shorts and more with references from Royal Delft’s historical archives that have been reinterpreted into prints and design elements. A men’s jacquard trucker jacket features an intricate Delft-inspired woven pattern. The Dean Loose Tapered Jeans has a tonal Delft print. T-shirts and hoodies are accented with the earthenware company’s iconic artwork via prints and embroidery.

Scotch & Soda said each piece “embodies a dialogue between past and present, where craftsmanship meets contemporary expression. ” The Scotch & Soda x Royal Delft collection is now available on Scotch & Soda’s website and select retailers with prices ranging from $48-$268. Zach Top x Kimes Ranch “ZT” jeans will launch at more than 130 Cavender’s Boot City locations and online at Cavenders.com on June 10.

The jeans are part of the Western apparel brand’s partnership with Top, a rising country music artist. The bootcut ZT jean blends authentic Western functionality with modern fit, comfort and style. It features a durable construction and a reverse yoke stitch—a heritage Western detail. The jean is available in light and dark washes.

“At Cavender’s, we’re always looking for ways to bring customers the best of the West, and this partnership is an exciting example of that,” said Lori Fike, Cavender’s Boot City’s chief merchant. “Zach Top’s connection to today’s Western lifestyle audience, combined with Kimes Ranch’s reputation for quality jeans, made this a collection we knew our customers would be excited to get their hands on. ”WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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