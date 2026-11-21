Residents are tracking an escaped emu spotted roaming near Loop 303 in Surprise. Wildlife experts are advising the public to call animal control and keep their distance.

from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/BensonNeighbors captured an emu wandering near Loop 303 in Surprise.

A Phoenix Zoo keeper advises residents not to approach the animal due to its powerful kicks. Neighbors are tracking the bird on social media and hoping it gets home safely. An emu is on the loose. Neighbors in one Surprise community have spotted a long-legged creature roaming their streets for days now.

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It’s not clear whether he’s trying to sell people insurance or has other motives, but the bird is making quite the splash in the community Facebook group, with everyone hoping he can get home safe.

"I’ve seen some weird things out here. But an Emu…I was like okay, this is different," Sapien-Schaab said.

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"I stayed away. Because I know they can be mean," she said. She says the bird seemed domesticated—calm around her daughter’s dogs—before wandering across the street. Lisa hasn’t seen it since Tuesday, but other neighbors in this more rural part of Surprise, north of Loop 303, have.

The escaped pet has been making waves on social media, with neighbors posting sightings on Facebook, most recently near 155th Avenue and Briles Road on the morning of November 20. Senior keeper Jake Looze with the Phoenix Zoo says Lisa was right to keep her distance.

"If they do run at you, for the most part, they're just trying to get you to go away. So it's best if they start acting in an aggressive manner to just not approach them because they are big and they do have powerful kicks," Looze said. He says emus are typically mild-tempered unless put into stressful situations—and are food motivated.

"If you have a space where you could potentially lure it with some sort of produce, like lettuce, into an enclosed area, to enclose it there so the professionals can arrive and help. That's a good situation," Looze explained.

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"If you just leave it alone and just report it to like, wildlife control or somebody so they know where it's at and what it's doing, that's definitely going to be the best course of action," Looze said. The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says it did respond to a call in the area Thursday about an emu, but it was not found.

If you do see the animal, it’s best to call Maricopa County Animal Care & Control atInformation in this report was gathered from Lisa Sapien-Schaab, a neighbor; Jake Looze, a senior keeper with the Phoenix Zoo birds team; and the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office.