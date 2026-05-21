Loop Collaborates with Harry Styles to Create Fashion-Inspired Earplugs

Loop, a company that combines fashion and function, has partnered with Harry Styles for a new line of reusable earplugs designed to filter sound and reduce overall volume, while keeping speech and music crystal clear. These earplugs, inspired by the 'emotion and connection experienced at live events,' are available to shop now on Loop’s website.

Loop , a company that infuses fashion and function in its eco-friendly products, has collaborated with Styles, a musician and co-founder of the brand Pleasing . The collaboration has led to the creation of limited-edition earplugs that offer a pink, metallic hue and are inspired by 'the emotion and connection experienced at live events.

' These reusable earplugs, which filter sound to reduce overall volume while keeping speech and music clear, are nestled in coordinating carrying cases and are available to shop now on Loop’s website. The earplugs aim to be a must-have for concert and festival settings, protecting listeners from the high-volume sound waves that can damage their eardrums.

Harry Lambert, the creative director of Pleasing, states that aiming to bring clarity, care, and immersion to live music through the earplugs was the brand's intention, especially as they have been fans of Loop for a long time





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