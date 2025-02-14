Loop 1604 and I-35 Closures to Cause Major Traffic Disruptions This Weekend in San Antonio

The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is implementing multiple closures on Loop 1604 and Interstate 35 this weekend as part of ongoing expansion projects. Drivers should expect significant delays and plan alternate routes accordingly.

North Side drivers, prepare for significant traffic disruptions this weekend as the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) implements multiple closures on key interchanges. The closures, which span both Loop 1604 and Interstate 35 , are part of ongoing expansion projects aimed at improving traffic flow and capacity. \ Loop 1604 will see a series of closures, starting with the westbound lanes at its intersection with Interstate 10 from 11 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday.

During this period, the eastbound lanes between the Vance Jackson Road exit ramp and the Lockhill Selma Road entrance ramp will also be closed. Furthermore, the cloverleaf ramps connecting Loop 1604 westbound to I-10 eastbound, and I-10 eastbound to Loop 1604 eastbound, will be temporarily shut down. Extending into the early Monday morning, the cloverleaf ramp between I-10 westbound and Loop 1604 westbound, along with the I-10 westbound bypass lane, will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Finally, on Saturday night, the westbound lanes of Loop 1604 at the I-10 crossing, along with the cloverleaf ramp connecting Loop 1604 westbound to I-10 eastbound, will be closed from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday. All closures will include designated detour routes. More information about these detours and the project timeline can be found on the TxDOT website. These closures are part of the long-running Loop 1604 North Expansion project, which aims to widen the highway from four to ten lanes between Bandera Road and Interstate 35. \On the Northeast Side, TxDOT is implementing closures related to the I-35 Northeast Expansion Program. The ramp connecting I-35 southbound and Loop 410 southbound will be closed from 11 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday. Additionally, the entrance ramp from the southbound I-35 frontage road to southbound Loop 410 will also be closed during this period. A detour will be available for these closures.





