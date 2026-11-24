Here’s what to know about the signs of “looksmaxxing” and what to do if your teen practices these behaviors.

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Young men and teenage boys are more likely than ever to come across “looksmaxxing” content online and on social media — and that isn’t a good thing.

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“Looksmaxxing” refers to a heightened focus on body image and the often-dangerous behaviors that “improve” one’s physical appearance. It’s a phenomenon popularized by online communities and influencers, self-esteem and physical health. So while parents may be aware of the pressures their daughters face, the influence of “looksmaxxing” on young men is not as recognized.

The increasing popularity of looksmaxxing and its associated physical and mental health risks are also issues clinicians should know about, according to recent research published in In the article, researchers said that clinicians should “be prepared to identify looksmaxxing-related language and behaviors assess associated medical and psychiatric risk. ”The “looksmaxxing” influencer known as “Clavicular” played a large role in popularizing damaging beauty habits for boys and young men.

The article also stated that it’s important for clinicians to know the difference between “softmaxxing,” which describes the lower-risk and even healthy physical interventions young men might take part in , and the dangerous behaviors known as “hardmaxxing. ” “I think with looksmaxxing, there may be some question how much of this is a fad or a trend?

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And I actually think there’s a deeper shift going on here that’s a real thing, and so I think it really does merit some clinical observation and some research,” saidThere are several factors that may be contributing to the popularity of looksmaxxing.

“Because of how your brain is developing, your frontal cortex, teenage years are the years where you’re the most susceptible to caring about how others see you,” Zagula said. At the same time, teenagers are also often dealing with acne, body odor and, in the case of adolescent boys, may be shorter and smaller than the girls in class, Zagula added.

“It just really sets teenagers up to be susceptible to messaging ... from people who are trying to sell them stuff or influencers who are trying to get their attention,” he said, before adding that this is true across genders. Teenage boys are feeling alone, they’re spending time alone, and a lot of that time is on their phone comparing themselves to others on social media or on the internet.

“I think isolation is just such a big one,” he said. “Teenagers are spending a lot of time alone and a lot of time on their screens, and I think it just makes them very susceptible to this type of messaging. ”When you’re isolated, instead of focusing on other people or responsibilities, you focus largely on yourself, Zagula said.

“This isolation piece is a really big piece here,” he noted, “where teenage boys are feeling alone, they’re spending time alone, and a lot of that time is on their phone comparing themselves to others on social media or on the internet. ”There is a straightforward way to tell the difference between looksmaxxing and normal teenage behavior.

Between learning to drive, going off to college and lots of “firsts,” teenagers give parents enough to worry about without looksmaxxing coming into the mix. If you’re not sure whether your child is falling into the looksmaxxing trap or is simply prioritizing his appearance, there is one clear way to tell. Many behaviors that fall into the “softmaxxing” category, such as having a good diet, good hygiene, and exercising, can actually make someone healthier, he noted.

“These are excellent, health-promoting activities that will also make you look better,” he said. “In my mind, when it slips over into what I would consider the unhealthy pieces of looksmaxxing, or the concerning pieces of looksmaxxing, are when someone is sacrificing their health with the intention of looking better,” Zagula said. “To me, that’s the line.

Is this something that you’re doing that’s promoting your health, and the looks come along for the ride, or is this something that you’re doing with the intention of looking better, but you’re actually sacrificing your health as a consequence? ” he said. You don’t need to worry if your child picks up a reasonable interest in lifting weights or wants to buy a new face cream his friend uses.

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But if you see that they’re over-invested in their looks or resorting to dangerous behaviors, you should pay attention. Another potential red flag is avoidance of mirrors, photos or going into public unless they’ve done their “full routine,” Zagula said.

“For many who will fall into the really dangerous aspects of looksmaxxing ... that’s coming from a place of shame, where the teenager cares so much about their looks because they actually really struggle with their perception of themselves,” he said. Here’s what to do if you think your teen is engaging in dangerous looksmaxxing habits.

If you are concerned that your teen is engaging in looksmaxxing habits, Zagula said it’s a good idea to lead with curiosity and empathy instead of shame.

“If there’s some shaming that happens in the confrontation around looksmaxxing, that may drive your teenager to hide that instead of seeking support,” Zagula said. “As far as what to do about it, I really do suggest therapy if your child’s willing,” he said. Professional guidance can be helpful for your teen, and therapy also gives them a space to talk with an adult who isn’t their parent, he noted.

“I think it’s also important for parents to really try to get in the minds of their teenagers if they’re trying to dissuade them from this kind of thing,” Zagula noted. For instance, if you’re trying to talk to your teen about the dangers of steroid use, instead of focusing on the things you’re worried about (heart damage,“For a teenager, frankly, these are just not things that they are primed to care about — but there are a lot of risks that teenagers would care about, and I would encourage parents to take that perspective,” Zagula said.

“As an example, if you take steroids while you’re in puberty ... your height will never reach its potential ... you also have severe acne that could scar forever ... breast tissue will develop, hair loss will happen,” he noted, “and then erectile dysfunction and mood problems are also very common. ”Thinking about looksmaxxing from your teen’s perspective can be a way to dissuade them from risky behavior and encourage healthy ways to improve their physicality.

Again, teens are particularly susceptible to dangerous trends like this and need adults to help them consider all of the risks.