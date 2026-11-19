Looksmaxxing influencer Braden Peters, known as 'Clavicular,' faces Massachusetts rape charges after a woman says he gave her alcohol when she was 17.

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The Orleans District Court Clerk's Office separately confirmed the indictment to Fox News Digital on Wednesday and said a hearing previously scheduled for Tuesday will no longer take place. Additional questions were referred to Barnstable Superior Court. The charges stem from a May 23, 2025, encounter at Peters' family home in Chatham on Cape Cod, court documents state.

The teenager told investigators she connected with Peters on Instagram before he invited her to his family's home to make"looksmaxxing" content, part of an online trend focused on maximizing physical attractiveness. Braden Peters, the social media influencer known online as"Clavicular," walks outside court in Massachusetts. Peters has been indicted on two counts of rape and one count of providing alcohol to a minor.

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Peters allegedly ordered an Uber to bring her to the Chatham home, where he was livestreaming on Twitch. The teenager told police Peters knew she was 17 but instructed her to tell viewers she was 18 and to call the alcohol"water" so his account or livestream would not be banned. She told investigators Peters gave her vodka and that she became increasingly intoxicated as the night went on.

Police later reviewed clips from the Twitch stream, including one in which the teenager said,"Wait, I'm so drunk though," before she and Peters kissed. The teenager told police she and Peters had sex later that night while she was"really drunk.

" She alleged that after falling asleep, she awoke the following morning to Peters having sex with her and told investigators she had not consented. Braden Peters, known online as"Clavicular," walks with his attorney outside court in Massachusetts. Peters has been indicted on two counts of rape and one count of providing alcohol to a minor.

The investigating officer wrote that they believed the teenager's level of intoxication left her unable to consent and that there was probable cause to seek charges against Peters. A judge found probable cause on the original three charges Sept. 4, and a criminal complaint was issued four days later in Orleans District Court. Peters pleaded not guilty at his Oct. 22 arraignment and was released after posting $10,000 cash bail.

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SIGN UP TO GET THE LATEST TRUE CRIME NEWS Peters denies all charges and allegations against him, his representative, Mitchell P. Jackson, told Fox News Digital on Wednesday. Jackson said Peters had no further comment. Braden Peters, known online as"Clavicular," appears in court in Massachusetts. Peters pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from allegations involving a 17-year-old girl.

Peters faced a misdemeanor charge after authorities alleged he repeatedly fired a gun at a dead alligator during a livestream in the Everglades. An attorney for Peters said at the time that he followed the instructions of a licensed airboat guide and stressed that no people or animals were harmed.

Peters and two other men were summoned to appear on charges of discharging a gun in public.earlier this year on battery and conspiracy to commit battery allegations stemming from an altercation between two women at an Airbnb near Kissimmee. Osceola County authorities alleged Peters instigated the fight and posted video of it on social media to"exploit the two women.

" Greg Wehner is a reporter for Fox News Digital covering U.S. news and crime, with a focus on breaking developments, law enforcement, public safety and major stories shaping communities across the country.