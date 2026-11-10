Looks Like Rachel Zegler Is Dating a Les Mis Hunk

Bradley Jaden made a name for himself as “Hot Javert” over the summer.

reported that Zegler’s new beau is British actor Bradley Jaden. Jaden is currently starring in the new musicalLes Misérables: The Arena Concert Spectacularshe posted , it’s easy to see how he earned the moniker.

The two then attended the after-party together, where they posed for multiple pictures together with her hands on or around his waist. A source told “Page Six” that Zegler was “all over” Jaden at the party and “introducing him as her boyfriend. ”holding hands while shopping in the West Village. While the person who sent in a DeuxMoi tip about the couple identified Jaden as a “mystery man,” a helpful commenter wrote, “Mystery man?

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That’s HOT JAVERT™️ put some respect on his name! ”castmate Nathan Louis-Fernand during that show’s run on the West End. Prior to that, the actress was in a relationship with herco-star Josh Andrés Rivera from 2021 to 2024. If having a very specific type is wrong, then Zegler clearly does not want to be right.