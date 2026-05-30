LAist sat down with the folks running Lucky Baldwins Pub in Pasadena to talk about what makes its fish and chips special, and what to expect during the World Cup.

This story is free to read because readers choose to support LAist. If you find value in independent local reporting,right around the corner, soccer is top of mind for many fans.

If you're short the funds to pay for a ticket to the matches , perhaps you'd be interested in a British pub here in L.A.to explain what makes their atmosphere special. After all, England is home to the roots of modern soccer, but it's not always easy to get there from Los Angeles.

At Lucky Baldwins, it's all about the sports and traditional British bites, pints and pasties and bringing a piece of England to Pasadena. Peggy Simonian, the owner-operator, was working for the British Tourist Authority when she and her business partner decided to bring a"pub atmosphere" to Pasadena back in 1996. It took another three years for the pub to start attracting a real following, spurred by their first Belgian Beer Festival.

If you're enjoying this article, you'll love our daily newsletter, The LA Report. Each weekday, catch up on the 5 most pressing stories to start your morning in 3 minutes or less. What sets their food apart? The beer batter "I think there's this stigma around British food that it's a little bland," said Patsy Sutton, the pub's general manager.

They use locally sourced Pacific cod instead of its Atlantic relative and an undisclosed pale ale. This combo drives the taste.

"I like it when it's a nice sunny day outside our patio in Old Town ... enjoy a nice Belgian beer ... listen to the music and enjoy the California weather," Simonian said. Lucky Baldwins Pub first opened in 1996 and now has two Pasadena locations and one in Sierra Madre. They host: Pasadena Reds, a local Liverpool FC support group; Los Angeles Hammers, a West Ham FC support group; and Eastside Gooners, a local support group for Arsenal FC.

Fish 'n' Chips — cod dipped in ale batter with a side of steak fries and tartar sauceCornish Pastie — a handheld pie with minced meat Because the games are in North America, Simonian said they'll be showing all the games. She cautioned the pub may be busy, particularly when Mexico, the United States and England have matches.

: Fish and chips cost $18; bangers and mash cost $19; and the pasties cost $14. Fill out the form below, and please include an email address so we're able to follow up if necessary! We're not able to respond to every inquiry, but all submissions are read and reviewed by our production team. You come to LAist because you want independent reporting and trustworthy local information.

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