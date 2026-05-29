Looking for an East Coast getaway? Here are the best Florida beaches.

Here’s where to find the Sunshine State’s best sand, waves, and waterfront escapes—without the crowds on the Gulf Coast.

Here’s where to find the Sunshine State’s best sand, waves, and waterfront escapes—without the crowds on the Gulf Coast. Man walks towards Spanish River Park Beach in Boca Raton, Florida.

This pedestrian-friendly beach has an access tunnel under Highway A1A.Of Florida’s 1,350 miles of coastline, 825 are beaches, which means the Sunshine State has plenty of options for a sun- and sand-filled getaway. While many “best beach” accolades go to the sandy shores of the Gulf coast, the beaches on the Atlantic Ocean side shine too, from surfing hot spots like Cocoa Beach to the architecture of Miami’s South Beach.

, a professor at Florida International University, attributes the appeal of Florida’s east coast beaches to their high-quality sand and warm water. There are lots of gems off the beaten path too. Here are the best beaches on Florida’s east coast for every kind of traveler. , in Boca Raton, is its wide stretch of undeveloped, golden sands.

The beach is so pristine it’s one of only three in the United States certified with a Blue Flag, a globally recognized award for high water quality, sustainability, and environmental management standards.

“Spanish River Park Beach is especially appealing to travelers because it offers a natural, relaxed coastal experience that is increasingly rare in South Florida,” says, recreation superintendent with the City of Boca Raton. “Its wide shoreline, strong dune system, and limited surrounding development create a calm atmosphere where visitors can comfortably spread out and enjoy the setting without feeling crowded.

” He says that the beach is designed to be inclusive and welcoming, too, with mobi beach mats for wheelchairs, available year-round at designated access points .

“One of the most distinctive aspects of Spanish River Park Beach is its sense of seclusion—often described as feeling like a quiet Caribbean escape while still being highly accessible,” says Reckley. “Another standout feature is Bark Beach, the designated dog-friendly area between Lifeguard Towers 18 and 20, which allows visitors traveling with pets to enjoy the shoreline together after obtaining a three-day dog permit. Dogs, and their owners, absolutely love it.

” Additionally, the park has year-round lifeguards, sand volleyball courts, shaded picnic areas and nature trails, and a 40-foot observation tower. There are restrooms, outdoor showers, and plenty of parking.

“The three pedestrian tunnels beneath Ocean Boulevard provide safe, scenic access to the beach, each featuring public art murals that provide a colorful view upon entering,” adds Reckley. , near St. Augustine, is a 1,600-acre park featuring four miles of white quartz sand beaches with lifeguards on duty from Memorial Day through Labor Day. Complimentary beach wheelchairs are available.

In addition to swimming, shelling, and fishing, beachgoers can bicycle on the hard-packed sand; canoe and kayak in a tidal marsh; hike through a shaded maritime hammock; and possibly spot wildlife like dolphins, manatees, sea turtles, and myriad birds. Campers have lots of options too, including 139 tent and RV camping sites and threebungalows that sleep up to six. The park expects to open three more glamping bungalows, each accommodating up to eight people.

In St. Augustine, Florida, sea oats grasses help fight the erosion of sand dunes at Anastasia State Park. These sand dunes provide critical protection for the coastline and serves as a vital habitat for endangered wildlife, including the rare Anastasia Island beach mouse.feels like an oasis. The seashore has the longest stretch of undeveloped Atlantic Ocean coastline in Florida with 24 miles of unspoiled beaches.

Young people may enjoy learning about the area’s manatees and sea turtles, which nest from March to October. Thelets visitors observe sea turtles nesting on Friday and Saturday nights throughout June and July. Reservations are required and a fee applies.

Additionally, space fans might also catch afrom nearby Kennedy Space Center. The Apollo Visitor Center has more information on area events, plus services such as beach wheelchair rentals. , on Hutchinson Island, is known for its silky sand and vibrant reefs for snorkeling, no boat necessary. The reef’s “bathtub effect” creates calm waters too, ideal for even the youngest beachgoer.stretches two miles along the Atlantic Ocean.

Known as the “Village by the Sea,” palm tree-lined downtown Delray Beach exudes European charm with restaurants, cafes, galleries, and boutiques. , in Hobe Sound, is a quiet beach known for its dramatic limestone rock formations. During high tide, waves can break onto the limestone, shooting columns of water as high as 50 feet into the air. Waves crash along the rocks at Blowing Rocks Nature Preserve sanctuary.

Nestled between Hobe Sound and Jupiter Island, this sanctuary has the largest Anastasia limestone outcropping on the U.S. Atlantic coast. The northernmost beaches on Florida’s east coast are on Amelia Island, about an hour north of Jacksonville. Here, 13 miles of pristine sand come with undulating dunes and plenty of space for long walks at sunset.

Downtown Fernandina Beach’s Victorian-era architecture and island charm make a romantic backdrop for date nights.is widely recognized as one of the most friendly beaches for same-sex travelers. Look for the rainbow flag at the lifeguard tower, on the corner of Sebastian Street and A1A. The beach is just over five miles from Wilton Manors, a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood considered the “Second Gayest City” in the U.S. LLocated along Ocean Drive, in Miami’s South Beach, 12th Street Beach is a favorite with the LGBTQ+ community.

A rainbow-clad lifeguard tower designed by award-winning architect William Lane sets the stage for long days at the beach and events likeNicknamed “Fort Liz Taylor Beach” by the LGBTQ community for the time the iconic actress spent in Key West with Richard Burton,





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