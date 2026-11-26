Americans can cut down their own tree for $20 or less in national forests. Now two brothers, frustrated at information available publicly, have created a 'Christmas Tree Finder' website to show exactly where.

Two brothers have created a nationwide online guide to Christmas tree permits on U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management lands, including where cutting is allowed and local restrictions.

Permits typically cost $5 to $20, far less than many parking-lot trees; the closest option for Angelenos is Inyo National Forest near Mammoth Lakes. Tree hunting can be a memorable outdoor adventure and a way to connect with public lands, but visitors should check rules, watch the weather and prepare for snow. For years, Will Pattiz has trekked into the mountain snow in one of the country’s national forests, permit in hand, and found the perfect family Christmas tree.

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But the federal government has never made it easy to know exactly where to go. So Will and his brother Jim decided to do something about it. Over the last six months, they spent “an obscene amount of time” collecting maps from government websites, calling ranger districts and field offices across the country, and finally building a website.