For Wake to get in the playoffs, what has to happen?

The College Football Playoff logo is painted in the endzone prior to the Cotton Bowl between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Miami Hurricanes at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 31, 2025.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connectthis week. This means that they are currently projected in the 12-team field.

Also read Georgia remains atop College Football Playoff rankings and Wake Forest moves into bracket spot

However, conference championship games can produce bid-stealers, and the Deacs' spot is far from secure. We want to take a deep dive into who the biggest threats are to stealing Wake Forest's potential CFP spot as we head into the final stretch of the season and conference championship games. , which they almost assuredly would with a win this weekend, they will most likely meet the Miami Hurricanes in Charlotte.

The Deacs lost to Miami 33-20 at home earlier this season; avenging that loss in the conference championship game would guarantee Wake a spot in the field, so they control their own destiny. Nov 14, 2026; Stillwater, Oklahoma, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders wide receiver Malcolm Simmons runs past Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Taurean Davis during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys and the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Boone Pickens Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Bryan Terry-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect This is the team that has been most closely compared to Wake lately. Despite the Red Raiders grabbing a road victory over the ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys this past weekend, Wake's impressive win at SMU warranted their jumping ahead of Tech in this week's rankings. They currently sit at #12, one spot behind the Deacs.

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This jump was indeed warranted, as Wake ranked above Tech in many metrics, including Strength of Record, Strength of Schedule, and Game Control. They also have better offensive and defensive efficiency. The reason keeping an eye on Texas Tech is notable is that they control their own destiny to reach the Big 12 championship. This would likely mean a matchup against the #2-ranked Utah Utes.

A win would guarantee them a spot in the playoff, thereby jumping Wake if the Deacs lose their conference championship game. If both teams lose, the margin of defeat could also come into play in determining who gets that last spot. Overall, Texas Tech is a major team toNo purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Nov 14, 2026; Provo, Utah, USA; BYU Cougars wide receiver Legend Glasker runs the ball during the second half against the Baylor Bears at LaVell Edwards Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Baker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The BYU Cougars are another team that has been frequently compared to the Deacs over the past couple of weeks.

After starting a perfect 6-0, beating Notre Dame at home, and rising to #2 in the AP Poll, BYU suffered defeats to both UCF and Utah on the road. They currently sit at #10, just one spot above the Deacs in the CFP rankings.

The Deacs have a better strength of record and game control ranking than the Cougars, but they are lacking a marquee win, as BYU has against Notre Dame, which the committee has shown to be heavily valuing. This likely makes the Cougars hard to jump for the Deacs, but more decisive victories and some BYU stumbles could make it a possibility.

Another wrinkle in this is that BYU does not control its own destiny to reach the Big 12 Title Game. They have the 57th remaining strength of schedule, with an easier road against Kansas on the road and Cincinnati at home.

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A 10-2 record is looking like it might be enough to get BYU in, so it's a team that will be close to the Deacs in comparisons coming Nov 14, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback George MacIntyre hands off the ball to running back DeSean Bishop during the first quarter at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Tennessee comes into this week's rankings at the #9 spot.

They have been ahead of the Deacs since the initial CFP poll and continue to move up. The Deacs have a slightly better strength of record and a superior game control ranking to the Volunteers, but Tennessee is #24 in strength of schedule, far better than the Deacs. Wake has the better offensive efficiency, and Tennessee has the better defensive efficiency.

They are getting a lot of credit from the committee for a decisive home victory against Alabama in October, a team the committee has ranked #3. They are still in the running to grab a spot in the SEC Championship game as well, although Texas, Alabama, and Georgia are all still there. Out of the bubble teams, Tennessee has the toughest remaining schedule due to a game this weekend at home against LSU.

The Volunteers have played well at home and very well could get this victory and solidify their spot. However, a loss would give Wake another potential opportunity to move up. This is one gameJustin is a student at Wake Forest University. He is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and aspiring finance major interested everything sports.

In his freshman year, Justin completed an internship with the Wake Forest Ticketing Department where he gained some valuable insight into the sales and operations aspects of collegiate athletics. Before working with Wake Forest On SI, Justin was a contributing writer for Wake Forest’s student publication The Old Gold and Black. Currently, Justin serves as a student manager on the Wake Forest Men’s Tennis team.

In his free time Justin enjoys spending time with his family and friends on the golf course and traveling.