Look up! The Leonids meteor shower peaks tonight

These shooting stars are known for being bright, colorful and quick

. We leverage third party services to both verify and deliver email. By providing your email address, you also consent to having the email address shared with third parties for those purposes.will hit its peak on Monday night and into early Tuesday, when it will brighten the sky with fireballs and colorful55P/Tempel-Tuttle.

When the Earth crosses through Tempel-Tuttle’s trail of debris each year, the leftover space rocks can enter our atmosphere and fall as bright and sometimes blue and green meteors. The height of this year’s show is expected to start around midnight tonight and to last until dawn, with around three meteors per hour in the darkest places.

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Stargazers on the East Coast are in luck this year because the shower will peak on a clear night—but with a nearly half-full moon, some of the fainter meteors may be difficult to spot.. By purchasing a subscription you are helping to ensure the future of impactful stories about the discoveries and ideas shaping our world today.

Though the shower will see relatively few meteors per hour, the Leonids can lead to especially great stargazing because of the tendency to produce. These larger pieces of comet debris are brilliant, more vivid and last longer than a typical shooting star. The shower will also include Earth-grazer meteors, which shoot past the horizon and are often particularly vibrant. The Leonids are known for being some of the fastest meteors.

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At 44 miles per second, blink and you might miss them. Every so often, the Leonids’ parent comet, Tempel-Tuttle, produces so much debris that the shower becomes a meteor storm, marked by more than 1,000 meteors per hour. The last Leonids meteor storm was in 2002; the phenomenon tends to happen around every 33 years.

NASA advises any skygazers to wear lots of layers, bring a sleeping bag and to lie down on the ground with your feet point to the East for the best viewing experience. After around 30 minutes, when your eyes adjust, you can catch the bright streaks across the night sky from midnight until dawn. Great science journalism requires human expertise, time, effort and creativity. And it costs money.

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