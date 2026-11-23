Dems’ “first 100 days” agenda would add at least $4 trillion in spending, repeating their Biden-era splurge that send prices soaring 21% from 2021 to ’25.

and to ensure able-bodied Americans collecting benefits make an effort to work or study. And the Obamacare “tax credits” Dems mean to restore are the “temporary” COVID-era expansion of already-generous subsidies, a giveaway that led to huge numbers of phantom enrollees: Unscrupulous brokers signed up people without their knowledge for plans that the feds paid for in full.

So insurers got the taxpayer cash but never had to pay any claims, while the “beneficiaries” got nothing.under its own weight, but Dems prefer spending these hundreds of billions in added subsidies rather than admit it needs fixing.them, just borrow more cash to cover them. Without new revenue or offsetting spending cuts, the CRFB notes, the added outlays would drive up Uncle Sam’s red ink to an economy-wreckingDems might defray the costs with tax hikes, including rolling back Trump’s 2017 rate cuts, but that’s sure to slow the economy — while stillAmerica’s debt is already unhealthily high, and growing way too fast. Spending in the 2026 fiscal year alone added