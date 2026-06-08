Look Back Live-Action Movie Just Released Its First Look Trailer (Watch Now)

Tatsuki Fujimoto's Look Back has a new live-action movie on the way, and you can check out the trailer now

, is coming back to theaters with a new live-action movie, and GKIDS has dropped the first trailer showing it off in motion. Tatsuki Fujimoto was been one of the most notable creators of the last few years as during a hiatus for his main seriess run, and it lived a whole new life with a full anime feature film that went on to win some big awards.

Now the story is coming to life once more with a newand fans have gotten the first look at what to expect thanks to GKIDS. You can check out the first trailer for the live-actionfor international territories such as the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, and Ireland soon after. No concrete release date has been announced for the film as of this time, but its main leads have been confirmed.

Deguchi Natsuki will be starring as the older Fujino, and Furi Nanase will star as the younger Fujino. Makita Aju stars as the older Kyomoto, and Okada Rokka stars as the younger Kyomoto.will be adapting Tatsuki Fujimoto’s original one-shot of the same name.

Daiju Koide is serving as producer under K2 Pictures , and it will be giving fans a whole new take on the story that stands out from its manga and anime releases. There’s going to be a version of the story for everyone, and that’s because the original story needs to be seen by as many as possible.into a live-action film, and I was given the opportunity to meet Mr. Fujimoto,” Hirokazu Kore-eda began when the live-action adaptation was first announced.

“Initially, I wanted to express my gratitude for bringing such a work into the world and for having the chance to encounter it by chance on my own. ” But when thinking on it further, the creator realized that he had to make the film happen.

“But on the way home, I remember deciding, ‘I have no choice but to do this. ’ Filming has wrapped, and while it’s currently in editing, I believe it will be a work that captures something truly rich,” the director stated. Fujimoto’s original short follows two young girls who are inspired to become manga artists,. It’s been held in high regard with both its manga and anime releases, so now even more fans will get to see why.





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