Longtime WMG Dance Exec Bart Cools Departing: 'He Can Close a Deal On Monday & Be At the Club at 6 a.m. On Saturday'

Bart Cools, a long-time executive in the dance music industry at Warner Music Group (WMG), is exiting his role after 16 years. Cools highlighted the label's work with Spinnin' Records, featuring artists like Spinnin' CYRIL and Atlantic's Disco Lines, while elevating legends like Armin van Buuren. With his excellent management skills, dynamic work load, and positive relationships across the industry, Cools' influence on DM artists and labels cannot be ignored.

As its executive VP of Global Marketing and A&R for Dance Music, Bart Cools joined Parlophone amidst WMG's acquisition of the label from Universal during its EMI divestment.

He was tasked with ensuring the successful transition, which allowed him to take on the role of Dance Music Specialist with a remit to enhance A&R and marketing capabilities in major territories. Cools also played a crucial part in the 2017 acquisition of Spinnin' Records by WMG, where he ensured the label's independence and 'indie' working methods.

In 2021, WMG acquired the Guetta catalog and signed a new deal for future releases, while in 2023 it also acquired a share in SDM management, which represents artists like Schulz, HUGEL, Marten Lou, and more. Multiple industry veterans praised Bart Cools for his exceptional work ethic and dedication to his craft. * Themes: * Bart Cools' tenure in the dance music industry. * Bart Cools' industry relationships.

* Bart Cools' effective management. * Bart Cools' brand and persona. * Bart Cools' future plans





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Dance Music Bart Cools Warner Music Group EMI Divestment Parlophone Spinnin' Records A&R Marketing Guetta Catalog DM Artists SDM Management

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