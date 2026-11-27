Barrera proposes rethinking school funding and how to think about students’ needs.

Trinity AudioLongtime San Diego Unified School Board Trustee Richard Barrera, poised to be the next California Superintendent of Public Instruction, said the state needs to rethink its investment in students.

In a phone interview with the San Diego Union-Tribune, Barrera outlined his priorities and thoughts on the new role, ranging from school funding to the relationship between K-12 and higher education. Barrera, the California Teachers Association and Democratic Party endorsed candidate — who received 59% of the vote, according to uncertified returns — has served on the San Diego Unified Board of Education since 2008, coming into the school district during the recession.

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Historically, the position has had two major roles: political advocate and overseer of the California Department of Education. The changes, passed through as part of the budget process, split those two major roles into separate positions. The State Superintendent of Public Instruction will continue in an advocacy role – or a “visionary” as described by Patel to the Union-Tribune.