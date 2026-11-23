James O’Toole, who has played Santa in New Rochelle for 40 years, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Keri Sommer, after the city’s parade.

Christmas came early for one New Rochelle couple Saturday when the actor playing Kris Kringle in the suburban city’s parade got down on one knee and proposed to his future Mrs. Claus.

James O’Toole, 60, had played Santa in the parade since he was 20, and figured the 40th anniversary of him playing Ol’ Saint Nick was a good smoke screen for the proposal to his girlfriend of nearly 20 years — Keri Sommer, who also happened to be celebrating her birthday on Saturday.

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“We’ve been talking about it and stuff like that, but you know she didn’t think I was going to do anything like that,” O’Toole said. “But I finally said ‘OK, gotta tie the knot one day. ’ So I decided to do it on her birthday. ” James O’Toole, 60, of New Rochelle, proposes to Keri Sommer, 51, at the New Rochelle Thanksgiving Parade.

O’Toole enlisted the help of Westchester County Rep. George Latimer, and had the Democrat’s office make him an official proclamation celebrating his 40 years in the fat suit. When it was time to present the honor to O’Toole at the end of the parade route in front of his family and friends, the groom-to-be made his move.

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“I went down on one knee with her up there with me, you know in front of the crowd, and then –boom! She was totally not expecting it at all,” he said.

“It was great; I couldn’t ask for anything better,” Sommer said. James O’Toole had played Santa in the parade since he was 20, making his 40th anniversary the perfect proposal disguise.

“What a cool proposal, it’s awesome, everybody got in on film, everybody was there because I thought it was for James, so it was really nice,” she added, while admitting she had been mad at O’Toole beforehand because he “didn’t even do anything for my birthday. ” The couple had not yet talked about wedding plans, but didn’t rule out getting hitched on Santa’s sleigh at next year’s parade.