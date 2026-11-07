Longtime lawmaker Senfronia Thompson announces run for Texas House Speaker

Veteran State Rep. Senfronia Thompson has formally launched her campaign to become the next Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, declaring that she has already secured the necessary majority backing to lead the chamber in the upcoming legislative session.

Senfronia Thompson, who was first elected as a Texas State Representative in 1972, says she has the votes to become the new Texas House speaker.

FOX 4's Amelia Jones has more. Rep. Senfronia Thompson has formally launched her campaign to become the next Texas House Speaker Thompson, a Houston Democrat who entered the Legislature in 1973, is both the longest-serving woman and the longest-serving African American lawmaker in Texas history Throughout her announcement, Thompson framed her potential speakership not as top-down command, but as collaborative leadership focused on practical governance rather than partisan infighting Veteran State Rep.

Also read Houston Democrat Senfronia Thompson could make history as first Black woman to lead Texas House

Senfronia Thompson has formally launched her campaign to become the next Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, declaring that she has already secured the necessary majority backing to lead the chamber in the upcoming legislative session. Veteran State Rep. Senfronia Thompson has formally launched her campaign to become the next Speaker of the Texas House of Representatives, declaring that she has already secured the necessary majority backing to lead the chamber in the upcoming legislative session.

Thompson, a Houston Democrat who entered the Legislature in 1973, is both the longest-serving woman and the longest-serving African American lawmaker in Texas history. Her bid follows a critical consolidation of Democratic support after fellow Democratic State Rep. Eddie Morales abruptly withdrew his own candidacy and endorsed Thompson.

"The bottom line is that the majority of the House has pledged to me," Thompson said during a packed announcement at the Texas Capitol. To win the gavel and succeed Speaker Dustin Burrows, any candidate must secure at least 76 votes in the 150-member chamber when lawmakers convene for the scheduled vote on January 3. If successful, Thompson would make history as the first Black woman to serve as Texas House Speaker.

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Throughout her announcement, Thompson framed her potential speakership not as top-down command, but as collaborative leadership focused on practical governance rather than partisan infighting.

"I don't have a dictatorship that I'm going to tell people what to do," Thompson said. "I have my own ideas, and I expect members to have to represent their districts, to work hard, and to deliver to the people things that we promised that we were going to do. " Drawing upon her decades of tenure across both Democratic and Republican majorities, Thompson emphasized that problem-solving should take precedence over party affiliation.

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"I came in 1973. I have worked with the majority, and I have worked with the minority. I have been chairman of committees, and have been vice chairman of committees," she noted.

"When we work on issues, you don't look whether you're working with a Republican or Democrat. Can we get a solution that's going to benefit the people of the state of Texas?

" Thompson delivered a pointed critique of legislative gridlock, urging colleagues to avoid petty factionalism. "The gavel doesn't belong to me. The gavel does not belong to the Republicans nor the Democrats," Thompson said.

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"The gavel belongs to the people of this state of Texas. "While Thompson’s path relies heavily on chamber Democrats, she has also attracted support from select Republicans. Republican State Rep. Pat Curry endorsed her candidacy, calling Thompson "the right thing for the state of Texas" and praising her reputation for fairness, also saying, "She is a great lady.

" However, hardline conservative lawmakers moved quickly to reject any bipartisan arrangement. On X , Republican State Representatives Brent Money and Andy Hopper voiced sharp opposition to supporting a Democrat for the chamber's top post.

"There is no situation where any Republican should even consider casting a vote for a Democrat speaker," Andy Hopper asserted. Navigating the balance of powerWhen questioned about her relationship with the executive branch and how she intends to work alongside incoming leadership, Thompson maintained a clear boundary regarding legislative independence.

"I'm not telling any one house how to run their business. My job is to work with the House," Thompson explained.

"The Senate will take care of its business, and the governor will give us a mandate on what she expects that we are able to accomplish while we're here. Our job is to be able to do the best job we can for the people of this state.

""I'm expecting them to represent their district," Thompson said. "The people who sit up here is who they need to dance with, and not forget who brought them to the dance. "While Thompson currently stands as the sole declared contender following Morales' exit, additional candidates may emerge before the chamber officially casts its ballots on January 3. Information from Rep.

Senfronia Thompson, Rep. Pat Curry, Rep. Brent Money, Rep. Andy Hopper, and reporting by FOX 7 Austin's Dominique Leh