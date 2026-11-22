Chuck Hubbard, 64, will be the first Democrat to hold the seat since 1995.

Zuma / SplashNews.comShe said she called Hubbard — a former Wilkes County newspaper reporter whom Fox beat by about 75,000 votes two years ago — to congratulate him, conceding her campaign “came up just a few votes short.

” Hubbard bested Foxx by the razor-thin margin involving a total of 287,000 votes cast in the 5th Congressional District, which Foxx has represented since 2005. AdvertisementAP Photo/Allison Robbertwrote on XThe ballot count in the race tightened and loosened by the week.

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Hubbard led by 99 votes on election night, stretched that to 335 once provisional and cured ballots were tallied and then sat 331 ahead after county canvasses — close enough under state law for Foxx to request a recount. Foxx speaks on Capitol Hill in April 2024. Foxx took the Rules gavel last year after leading the chamber’s Education and Workforce Committee. The Rules panel decides which bills reach the House floor and under what terms.

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Her defeat caps a brutal cycle for North Carolina Republicans. Democrats took 11 of the state’s 14 House seats under a map the GOP-run legislature drew to favor its own party, and former Gov. Roy Cooper, a Democrat, won the state’s open Senate seat.