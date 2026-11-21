Seneca Park Zoo announced Friday that Genny C., a 49-year-old African elephant who has called the zoo home for nearly five decades, is receiving palliative care as her health declines.

Genny C., an African elephant at Seneca Park Zoo, is pictured in an undated image. The zoo announced Genny began receiving palliative care in 2026 as her health declines.

Rochester, N.Y. — Seneca Park Zoo announced Friday that Genny C., a 49-year-old African elephant who has called the zoo home for nearly five decades, is receiving palliative care as her health declines. Zoo officials said Genny C. has experienced recurring digestive issues and struggled to maintain her weight over the past several months. More recently, she has shown signs of discomfort associated with colic, a potentially life-threatening condition in elephants.

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"Genny C. has been part of Seneca Park Zoo for nearly five decades and holds a special place in the hearts of generations of Rochester families," Zoo Director Bob Lee said in a statement. Lee said the zoo does not know how much time Genny C. has left, but her comfort remains the priority.

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"We recognize there may be difficult days ahead, but every decision we make will be guided by what's best for Genny C., even when the kindest decision may also be the hardest," he said. Assistant Curator Lindsay Brinda, who has worked with Genny C. for more than 26 years, said the elephant finds comfort in her longtime caregivers.

Seneca Park Zoo breaks ground for major expansion Visitors should know Genny C. may remain inside the barn receiving care, which will be closed to the public during those times.