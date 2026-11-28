Associated Press reporter Geir Moulson was the heart of the organization's Berlin bureau for more than two decades.

Geir Moulson , whose gift for languages, dedication to precision and encyclopedic knowledge of Germany made him the heart of The Associated Press' Berlin bureau for more than two decades, died at age 54, his colleagues and friends said this week.

Moulson's career with the AP spanned nearly 30 years, most of it in Berlin, where he became the bureau's leading authority on German politics as well as its ethical compass.

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“Geir was a calm, unflappable force and a journalist of the very highest AP standards,” said James Jordan, news director for Europe and Africa. “He was kind to newcomers and always willing to share his knowledge and analysis of what really mattered in the news. His professionalism was admired across Europe and the whole of the AP.