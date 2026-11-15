Longlegs 2 Production Update: Maika Monroe Role Status and 2028 Release

Paramount sets a January 14, 2028 release for Longlegs 2. Oz Perkins returns to direct while Maika Monroe clarifies her role status and Nicholas Cage confirms his return in the sequel.

Paramount Pictures has officially scheduled the release of the highly anticipated sequel to the horror thriller Longlegs for January 14, 2028. The studio is moving forward with rapid production timelines, confirming that the follow-up film will continue the story of the eponymous serial killer. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the franchise, which became a critical and commercial success upon its initial debut in theaters.

Maika Monroe Clarifies Lee Harker Return Status

Lead actress Maika Monroe provided rare clarification regarding her character FBI Agent Lee Harker in a recent interview with ScreenRant. When asked directly about the possibility of reprising her role in the upcoming sequel, Monroe stated that Lee Harker will not be present in the new installment. Although she trailed off midway through her response, she ultimately confirmed that the character is not part of the next film. Despite this exclusion, Monroe expressed that she would love to revisit the role in the future, leaving a small window open for potential returns in later chapters of the franchise.

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Oz Perkins and Nicholas Cage Lead Production

Writer and director Oz Perkins is confirmed to return behind the camera for the sequel, marking his first-ever experience directing a sequel. Perkins is also penning the screenplay, ensuring continuity with the tone and style of the original 2024 hit. Actor Nicholas Cage is set to reprise his titular role as the eponymous killer, who leaves Satanic notes at various murder scenes. Paramount has acquired the rights for the follow-up, signaling strong confidence in the intellectual property. The project had previously been given a temporary working title of Hexagram during early development stages.

Vancouver Production Timeline and Prequel Speculation

Recent industry reports indicate that production is expected to return to Vancouver, Canada, sometime in January prior to the scheduled 2028 release. The exact nature of the sequel remains under wraps, with plot details kept secret. However, the confirmed return of Nicholas Cage has sparked widespread speculation among fans and critics regarding whether the film will be a direct sequel or a prequel. This speculation stems from the fact that Cage's character dies in the events of the first film, raising questions about how he can appear in a story that continues after those events.

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Unanswered Mysteries and Occult Rituals Expand

The original film left several critical questions unanswered, particularly regarding the killer's origins and his ability to perform familicide rituals. The narrative centered on the use of dolls created by the killer and sent to victims' houses through Alicia Witt's character, Ruth. It is entirely possible for the new movie to serve as a proper sequel while still featuring Cage in a major role, potentially through flashbacks or alternative narrative structures. The true extent of the Satanic killings and the manipulation involved remains a central mystery for the writers to resolve.

Fate of Lee Harker Remains Unknown

While Maika Monroe is not returning for Longlegs 2, the fate of her character remains one of the most debated topics among audiences. Although Agent Harker survived the immediate threats in the first movie, her final status is left ambiguous. In the ending sequence, she fails to destroy a doll delivered to the daughter of her boss, Blair Underwood's Agent Carter. The film shows her being entranced by the figure, suggesting she may be under the killer's manipulation in the same way as other victims. This unresolved ending provides a compelling hook for future storytelling or spin-offs.

Concurrent Projects and Franchise Expansion Plans

Monroe is simultaneously working on another major horror sequel, They Follow, which is a long-awaited follow-up to her breakout hit It Followes. Filming wrapped on that project this past September, indicating a busy schedule for the actress. Given that It Followes hit theaters just over a year after production concluded, Monroe and Perkins could potentially deliver a double feature of horror sequels to audiences in early 2028. This dual release would solidify the growing partnership between the star and the director in the horror genre.