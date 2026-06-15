Longing for a place to slow down, reconnect, & make things? Try 'Art Club' in Seattle!

In this fast-paced world, so many of us are longing for some time to just slow down and get away from the electronic devices that consume our daily lives.That'

In this fast-paced world, so many of us are longing for some time to just slow down and get away from the electronic devices that consume our daily lives.

That's the idea behind a playful, creative third space in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood. It's called Art Club! Art Club's goal is simple: Warm tables, kind people, hands-on making, and a softer place to land in the city.

That's the idea behind a playful, creative third space in Seattle's South Lake Union neighborhood. It's called Art Club's goal is simple: Warm tables, kind people, hands-on making, and a softer place to land in the city. ARC Seattle co-anchor Steve McCarron spoke with Art Club founder Daniel Rodriguez Suarez about the space's inspiration, the workshops available at the space, and how he'd like to see the space grow.

A teenage girl died after being pulled from the water at Lake Sammamish State Park on Sunday, according to Eastside Fire & Rescue. Eastside Fire & Rescue said itIn July 2025, President Donald Trump signed the Big Beautiful Bill into law.

It’s estimated to cut federal Medicaid spending by $1 trillion over the next decadeHuman skeletal bones found inside a sleeping bag in a remote section of a Washington park nearly three decades ago were identified as a missing Hawaii man. Seattle is just hours away from its first FIFA World Cup match, with the city preparing for what officials expect will be a massive game-day surge.

A military aircraft crashed near Rimrock Lake on Saturday, sparking a wildfire that prompted a response from local and federal firefighting agencies.





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