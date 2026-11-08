Longhorns Stock Report: Who Helped and Hurt Themselves in 34-20 Win Over Missouri

The Texas Longhorns came away with an impressive 34-20 victory over the Missouri Tigers on Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Missouri. The win wasn't without some

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns running back Raleek Brown slaps hands with Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning to celebrate a touchdown during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connecton Saturday afternoon in Columbia, Missouri. The win wasn't without some drama, but UT saw heroic performances from several players on offense. Of course, as it tends to be with 11 players in Burnt Orange every week, not everyone had the best game. Particularly, the defense struggled in this one against Mizzou quarterback Austin Simmons, who had 252 passing yards and two touchdown passes.

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Here's whose stock is up and whose stock is down after a Week 10 win that keeps the CFP dream alive in Austin:Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning passes the ball during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Texas football goes as quarterback Arch Manning goes. This week, Manning was on his game when it mattered.

His 297 passing yards and three touchdowns outshined Simmons' great play for the Tigers, and Manning didn't try to do too much with the ball. Clean outings like this are the key to the winning continuing, especially against a stingy LSU Tigers defense next weekend. No purchase necessary. 50 U.S./D.C. 18+. Entry opens 3PM ET Dec 6, 2026 and closes 8PM ET Dec 18, 2026.

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Void where prohibited. for complete details. The College Football Playoff is not a sponsor or administrator of this contest. Jermaine Bishop Jr. has had an inspiring freshman season for the Longhorns' future receiving corps' sake. Bishop had four catches for 60 yards, one of them a 25-yard touchdown grab.

He'll have a great chance to become one of Manning's favorite targets down the stretch out of the slot with Mosley playing outside. Stock Up: Raleek Brown Raleek Brown had a massive day out of the backfield, securing a touchdown run and a touchdown pass with 133 all-purpose yards. WithRyan Niblett is not having the massive campaign many projected in the preseason. Niblett had a key mistake in special teams, fumbling a punt that gave the Tigers great field position.

Ultimately, the gaffe was forgotten, but Niblett cannot have sloppy performances in special teams moving forward if UT is going to make the CFP and go on a deep run. Andrew is a freelance journalist based in Austin, Texas, who has bylines on Hardwood Houdini, Nothin' But Nets, and The Sporting News. His work has been featured in The Miami Herald, Bleacher Report, and Yahoo Sports.

Andrew graduated from Brooklyn College with a degree in print journalism in 2017 and has been a sports fan since 1993.