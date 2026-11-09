Longevity Expert Gary Brecka Warns GLP-1 Drugs Cause Muscle Loss and Shares 6-Minute Fix

Biologist Gary Brecka explains how GLP-1 medications like Ozempic cause significant lean mass loss and offers simple daily strategies to preserve muscle tissue.

Biologist and longevity expert Gary Brecka has highlighted a critical side effect of popular weight-loss medications known as GLP-1 agonists, specifically noting that these drugs cause patients to lose significant amounts of lean body mass alongside fat. Speaking with Fox News Digital from his base in Miami, Florida, Brecka emphasized that while medications such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Zepbound are life-saving for individuals with type 2 diabetes or morbid obesity, they present a complex challenge for body composition.

Understanding GLP-1 Muscle Loss Mechanisms

Brecka explains that when patients aim to lose weight, their primary goal is typically to reduce fat stores rather than overall body mass. However, research indicates that approximately twenty percent to forty percent of the total weight shed while using GLP-1 treatments consists of lean body mass. This category includes not just skeletal muscle, but also water, organs, blood, and essential connective tissues like tendons and ligaments, which are vital for physical stability and movement.

Also read GLP-1s are changing America’s homes—and their trash

The biological mechanism behind this loss involves the body reabsorbing tissues that are not actively used or stressed. Brecka describes the situation as a double-edged sword where the dramatic metabolic shifts caused by these medications require patients to give up comfort to reach their health goals. Without proper intervention, the body may prioritize shedding non-essential mass to conserve energy, leading to a weaker physical foundation despite a lower number on the scale.

Simple Daily Exercises to Preserve Mass

To counteract this tissue breakdown, Brecka recommends a straightforward strategy that requires only six minutes of exercise per day, making it accessible for busy individuals who feel they lack the time for lengthy gym sessions. He advises against viewing fitness as a sixty to ninety-minute daily commitment, which often leads to procrastination, and instead suggests integrating resistance training into daily routines through what he calls "snacking on exercise."

Advertisement

Specific exercises include holding a plank with the knees on the floor and progressing to a full plank as strength improves, performing body-weight squats, and doing abdominal crunches. Brecka stresses that individuals do not need to lift weights like professional bodybuilders to mitigate loss; simply providing resistance forces the body to maintain these tissues rather than reabsorbing them during the GLP-1 journey.

Resistance Training and Cardiovascular Strategies

For those with access to equipment, Brecka suggests resistance exercises using dumbbells or barbells, preferably moving through a full range of motion. An example he provides is the goblet squat, which involves holding a dumbbell near the chest while squatting and standing, effectively engaging the core and lower body. This approach ensures that muscles and connective tissues receive the necessary mechanical stress to signal the body to retain them.

Frequency is a non-negotiable aspect of this protocol, with Brecka recommending a minimum of three days of resistance training and three days of cardiovascular activity per week. Cardiovascular training does not require complex machines and can be as simple as walking outside or taking a dog for a twenty-minute walk. To increase the challenge, he suggests wearing a weighted vest to increase the load the body carries during these walks.

Nutrition and Monitoring Physical Decline

Dietary adjustments are equally critical in preserving lean mass, with a strong emphasis on protein intake. Whether the protein comes from chicken, beef, or plant-based sources, the body breaks these foods down into amino acids that are essential for building and repairing muscle, tendons, ligaments, and cartilage. Consistent protein consumption helps provide the raw materials needed to counteract the catabolic effects of the medication.

Advertisement

Brecka also urges patients to remain vigilant for signs of declining physical performance, such as finding previously easy tasks like climbing stairs suddenly difficult. He advises discussing these symptoms with healthcare providers immediately, noting that a joint advisory on GLP-1 treatment highlights the importance of monitoring energy levels and tailoring weight loss targets to the individual. This holistic approach ensures that patients maintain a strong, functional body while benefiting from the metabolic improvements of modern weight-loss therapies.