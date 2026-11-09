Longevity Expert Debunks Health Summit Trends

Dr. Ingrid Yang reviews Biohackers products. Creatine shows promise. Hydrogen therapy lacks proof. Beef powder offers no unique benefits. Save your money on trends.

Thousands of enthusiasts attended the Health Optimisation Summit in London this year to explore the latest methods for delaying aging and optimizing human health. These attendees, often referred to as biohackers, actively engage in extreme practices such as plunging into ice baths and combining multiple dietary supplements daily to amplify their potential effects. The event served as a major gathering point for the European longevity movement, where participants sought insights into new wellness technologies and functional foods designed to extend healthspan.

Despite the hype surrounding the event, Dr. Ingrid Yang, a physician and longevity specialist at Sharp Memorial Hospital in California, US, warns that serious scientific validation remains largely confined to laboratory settings. She emphasizes that the field is still in a preliminary phase where researchers must first determine if various interventions actually work and are safe for human consumption. Consequently, consumers should approach the myriad of gadgets and supplements displayed at such summits with significant skepticism.

Also read Longevity Expert Gary Brecka Warns GLP-1 Drugs Cause Muscle Loss and Shares 6-Minute Fix

Creatine Shows Strong Evidence

Among the various products showcased, creatine stands out as the most scientifically supported option for improving overall health and longevity. While this compound, which the body produces naturally, has long been favored by bodybuilders for muscle enhancement, recent research highlights its critical role in maintaining cognitive function and physical strength. Dr. Yang describes it as the closest thing to a genuine, affordable, and evidence-based product currently available for longevity purposes.

The expert notes that creatine possesses a firm safety record and strong evidence supporting its ability to improve healthspan. Furthermore, it is notably inexpensive compared to other wellness products on the market. This combination of accessibility, safety, and proven benefits makes it the only supplement from the summit that Dr. Yang genuinely recommends for those seeking to optimize their biological aging process.

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Hydrogen Therapy Lacks Proof

The Inhale H2 Precision Hydrogen Inhalation Therapy device, priced at £4,899, claims that breathing pure hydrogen gas can rejuvenate cells and enhance overall performance. The manufacturer asserts that this therapy, which involves wearing a mask for sessions lasting between 20 to 40 minutes, helps mop up harmful reactive oxygen species. These molecules are released during energy conversion and can damage cell DNA, thereby accelerating the aging process.

Independent research does suggest genuine benefits for specific neurodegenerative conditions like Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, as well as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. For instance, studies have shown that hydrogen therapy can reduce inflammatory markers and improve walking distance for patients with lung conditions. However, most studies rely on biomarkers rather than hard outcomes like hospitalization rates or lifespan extension.

Despite the plausible safety profile and some positive scientific data, there is currently no evidence that this therapy extends human lifespan as claimed by social media influencers. Given the lack of robust long-term data and the extremely high cost for home use, Dr. Yang advises consumers to save their money rather than purchasing the nearly £5,000 device.

Modern Savage Offers No Benefits

Bear Grylls' Modern Savage brand markets a £55 powder made from desiccated beef liver, kidney, heart, spleen, lung, testes, and bison liver. The product also contains inulin fiber, probiotics, date powder, and freeze-dried berries. Grylls claims this supplement solves the problem of nutrient-vacant modern diets by mimicking the eating habits of ancient ancestors who consumed red meat and organ meats.

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While organ meats are undeniably nutrient-dense, there is no good evidence that consuming them in powdered supplement form outperforms a normal, balanced diet. The claims of achieving better focus, stronger immunity, and increased muscle strength are not supported by scientific data comparing the supplement to whole food sources. Consumers seeking these benefits can achieve them through standard dietary choices without purchasing expensive specialty powders.