Long-time James Bond Producer Barbara Broccoli Named President of U.K.’s National Film and Television School

'With the opening of [NFTS'] Cubby Broccoli Building taking place in January, this is especially meaningful. My father believed in the power of filmmaking,' Broccoli said.

The prolific producer succeeds Lord David Puttnam, who will take on the honorary role of President Emeritus in recognition of his outstanding contribution to the NFTS and its continued success.

Broccoli is best known for stewarding the James Bond franchise alongside her brother, Michael G. Wilson, after taking the helm from their father, Albert R. “Cubby” Broccoli. The siblings ceded full creative control of the franchise to Amazon MGM Studios in a joint-venture deal last year, with the announcement ofBroccoli’s NFTS appointment “builds on her longstanding relationship with the NFTS and her commitment to championing emerging filmmaking talent,” said the school.

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“Her in-depth knowledge of the industry, exceptional creative achievements and passion for developing new voices will be invaluable as the school continues to strengthen its position as a world-leading institution for film, television and games training. ” Her presidency also comes ahead of the opening of The Cubby Broccoli Building at the NFTS’ Beaconsfield campus in January 2027, officially named by Barbara earlier this year in honor of her late father.

“It’s a tremendous honour to become President of the National Film and Television School, following in Lord David Puttnam’s footsteps,” said Broccoli. “Having been involved with the NFTS for many years, I have seen first-hand the extraordinary talent it develops and the vital role it plays in shaping the future of our industry. With the opening of The Cubby Broccoli Building taking place in January, this is especially meaningful.

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My father believed in the power of filmmaking and in giving talented people the opportunity to succeed. ”, said: “I could not be happier than to be handing over the Presidency of the NFTS to my close friend Barbara. To leave the school in such good hands is repaying the last of the many debts I owe to my predecessor Richard Attenborough.

My long relationship with the school, and the challenges we’ve faced and overcome, has in many ways defined my career. I’d like to pay a special tribute to those many, many colleagues who have helped make the NFTS the most rewarding journey of my life. ”