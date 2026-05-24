Long-term care planning: A shared priority for all Americans

The Planning for Long-term Aging Needs Act is a proposed legislation that would establish a national public education initiative focused on long-term care, delivering clear, objective information about likely care needs, costs, and planning options well before they reach retirement age. By normalizing long-term care education earlier in adulthood, the legislation creates conditions for families to begin thinking proactively instead of reactively — before a health event or crisis limits their choices.

Annual median care costs routinely exceed $60,000 and can quickly climb into six figures. Many underestimate the likelihood they may one day need care, overestimate what existing programs will cover, or simply delay conversations about aging until circumstances force them to act.

The Planning for Long-term Aging Needs Act is a proposed legislation that would establish a national public education initiative focused on long-term care, delivering clear, objective information about likely care needs, costs, and planning options well before they reach retirement age. The initiative would use both digital and traditional media, alongside community partnerships, to help individuals and families better understand both the realities of aging and the resources available to them.

By normalizing long-term care education earlier in adulthood, the legislation creates conditions for families to begin thinking proactively instead of reactively — before a health event or crisis limits their choices. Lawmakers are beginning to explore some of those solutions, such as the Well-Being Insurance for Seniors to be at Home Act and the Supporting Our Seniors Act. While proposals such as these might take longer to materialize, they reflect growing recognition that the current system is not sustainable.

Aging is not a partisan experience. It will touch families in every community across the country. Helping Americans better understand long-term care — what it is, what it costs, and how to prepare for it — should not be a political debate; it should be a shared priority





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Long-Term Care Planning Planning For Long-Term Aging Needs Act National Public Education Initiative Clear Objective Information Likely Care Needs Costs Planning Options Digital And Traditional Media Community Partnerships Shared Priority Long-Term Care Education Health Event Or Crisis Choices Current System Not Sustainable Aging Partisan Experience Families In Every Community Helping Americans Better Understand What It Is What It Costs How To Prepare For It

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