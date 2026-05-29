Long Story Short Renewed For Season 2, Creator Raphael Bob-Waksberg Teases Abundance of Family Stories

Raphael Bob-Waksberg discusses the renewal of Long Story Short for season 2, and the breadth of ideas he has for the show. He explains that everything he thinks of is going into the show, and he hopes to explore the various dynamics within the Schwooper family.

The creator of BoJack Horseman, Raphael Bob-Waksberg 's new animated Netflix show Long Story Short has been renewed for season 2 before its premiere. The show's non-linear narrative follows multiple generations of the Schwooper family as they navigate various life problems from childhood to adulthood.

The show explores poignant themes in a manner resembling memory itself. The first season of Long Story Short saw Avi first courting Jen, and also saw them long after their divorce -- and yet there is still so much of their life together to explore. Jewish identity is a crucial aspect of the show's narrative, which is why ScreenRant attended a cooking class with Bob-Waksberg and Lisa Edelstein to learn about Naomi's special knishes and discuss the show's future.

Bob-Waksberg has a vast array of ideas for the show, and is eager to explore the various dynamics within the Schwooper family. The showrunner has a unique approach to storytelling, where he focuses on one thing and lets everything else feed into that.

Bob-Waksberg's passion for the show is evident as he explains that everything he thinks of is going into the meat grinder, and he hopes to get many more opportunities to tell all these stories because he feels like family is an endless font of drama and comedy.





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Long Story Short Raphael Bob-Waksberg Netflix Show Season 2 Renewal

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