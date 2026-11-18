The celebrated artist’s work has reemerged after almost 40 years hidden away.

A painting by celebrated artist Georgia O’Keeffe has sold for an astonishing $4.9 million at auction after sitting in a closet for almost four decades.

The abstract landscape, painted in 1930 and titled, originally belonged to a Foreign Services worker who died in hospice care. Her niece, identified only as Betsy to preserve the family’s privacy, said she was helping move her aunt out when she discovered the 10-by-24-inch painting buried in the closet among a set of fur coats.

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“Once we started exploring what the value of the piece was, I realized that it’s worth more than my house,” Betsy said. She added that her aunt received the artwork as a gift from her own mother in the 1960s, but hid it away after a guest at a party at her house in the 1980s started “eyeing it a bit too closely.

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” Betsy described her aunt as an “extremely private” person who would have been “fully aware of its value. ” The artwork was initially valued at $3 million before selling for the eye-watering sum. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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