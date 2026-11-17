A 1930 Georgia O'Keeffe landscape rediscovered in a Manhattan closet after decades in hiding sold at auction Tuesday for nearly $4.9 million, far above its $3 million estimate.

A long-lost Georgia O'Keeffe painting that sat hidden in a Manhattan apartment closet for decades sold at auction Tuesday for nearly $4.9 million, well above its presale estimate of $3 million.

The 1930 landscape, titled Near Abiquiu, New Mexico I, is an oil painting measuring 10 by 24 inches. Christie's auction house identified it as likely the first in a series of three works depicting Lobo Peak in northern New Mexico. The painting's existence had been known from a 1931 photograph, but its whereabouts remained a secret until its discovery. The winning bidder's identity was not disclosed.

Also read Georgia O’Keeffe painting found in NY closet set to sell for more than $3 million

Rediscovery Of Hidden Painting In Closet

It sold for $4,878,000. The story began in 2022, when a Manhattan woman in her 90s casually told her niece, Oh, by the way, there is a Georgia O'Keeffe in the hall closet, as the family cleared out the apartment to prepare for home health aides. Her niece, 65-year-old Betsy, who asked to be identified only by her middle name, was helping her elderly aunt clean out her East Village home before she entered hospice care several weeks ago.

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Betsy unearthed the painting in its original box. I wondered, Is there any way I can keep this? Betsy said. But once we started exploring what the value of the piece was, I realized that it is worth more than my house.

Betsy said her aunt, a former Foreign Service worker whose family requested anonymity for her, first mentioned the painting in an offhand comment while they were clearing out the apartment in 2022. She died at age 98 shortly after the painting was rediscovered. The family believes the aunt received the painting as a graduation gift from her mother, who purchased it in the 1960s from O'Keeffe's art dealer in Manhattan, The Downtown Gallery on 51st Street, for $3,600.

Secret Life Of Private Art Collector

Other accounts put the purchase price at $3,800 in 1963. The piece hung in her apartment for many years until the 1980s, when she was unnerved by a guest who was eyeing it a bit too closely, according to her niece. The extremely private aunt then hid it away in the closet behind coats and boxes and never hung it back up, Betsy said, adding that she believes her aunt was fully aware of its value.

When the family finally unboxed it this year, they found it had all the hallmarks of O'Keeffe's work, including her signature marking on the back: a star with her initials scrawled in the middle. The unearthed painting is believed to have never before been seen by the public. The oil painting is among O'Keeffe's early love letters to New Mexico, where she settled and lived for decades.

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Known as the mother of American modernism, O'Keeffe maintained a home and studio in Abiquiu and a nearby summer residence tucked between the red-rock cliffs of Ghost Ranch. She died in 1986 at age 98 and is best known for her paintings of flowers and American Southwest landscapes. The second piece in the Near Abiquiu, New Mexico collection is housed at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Auction Results For Lost Okeeffe Work

The third, for many years, was in the collection of the Rockefeller family until it was sold in 2018. The rediscovered painting's sale price of $4,878,000 far exceeded the $3 million estimate set before the auction. The buyer remains unknown.