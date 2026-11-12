Long Islanders assess financial future after election, advisors urge focus on long-term goals

Residents react to the election outcome while a financial advisor says avoiding emotional decisions and sticking to a long-term plan can help weather uncertainty.

Residents react to the election outcome while a financial advisor says avoiding emotional decisions and sticking to a long-term plan can help weather uncertainty.

‘Blue Wave’ splashes Long Island as voters react More than a week after the election, Long Islanders are still making sense of the outcome and what it could mean for the country's future. "I'm a Republican, I'm a little disappointed," said Monica Soni, of Woodbury. Only time will tell whether President Trump and a Congress controlled by Democrats will be able to work together.

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As political leaders chart the path forward, financial experts say individuals should avoid letting election results dictate their financial decisions.

"Most people tend to get too emotional and overreact," said Stephen Dissette, an Investment Advisor Representative with Horter Investment Management. "Stay focused on your long-term goals, whether you're saving for college, retirement, whatever the case may be, and continue to do a systematic investment plan," he said. "Secondly, things are a little tight for most Americans. I think it's really important to put together what I call a spending plan.

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Some people may call it a budget, but I have found people don't like budgets," Dissette said. Whether it is called a spending plan or a budget, Dissette said the key is writing it down and sticking to it.

"You just have to stay focused. You can't freak out and basically sell off everything or get rid of all of your savings," Cafiero said.

"We're just waiting, and we're gonna watch, because it's all up and down, everyday," she said.