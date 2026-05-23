Long Island Women Charged in Death of 7-Year-Old Girl

Three Long Island women have been arrested and charged with the death of a 7-year-old girl who suffered from months of systematic torture and abuse.

Three Long Island women, Emily Kelly, Elyssa Seymore, and Barbara Renner, have been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 7-year-old girl.

Jor'Dynn Duncan was under the care of Kelly, the fiancée of the girl's father, after she was placed in her custody by Suffolk County Child Protective Services. Authorities allege that Kelly, along with her daughter Elyssa Seymore and mother Barbara Renner, subjected Jor'Dynn to months of systematic torture and abuse, culminating in her death in December 2025.

Jor'Dynn suffered from about 90 sharp force injuries, and the medical examiner determined that she died from a massive untreated infection stemming from her injuries. Prosecutors allege that Kelly documented the abuse on her phone, and investigators recovered extensive photographic and video evidence of the prolonged abuse. Kelly, who obtained full custody of Jor'Dynn in April 2025, faces the most serious charges, including second-degree murder, reckless endangerment, unlawful imprisonment, and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Elyssa Seymore, Kelly's daughter, is also charged with unlawful imprisonment and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child. Barbara Renner, Kelly's mother, faces charges of second-degree manslaughter and endangering the welfare of a child. All three women pleaded not guilty to the charges against them. The case has sparked outrage and calls for justice for Jor'Dynn.

District Attorney Raymond Tierney emphasized the severity of the abuse, stating that the child was allegedly left to die while the defendants watched her deteriorate. He vowed to seek justice for Jor'Dynn and prevent such tragedies from happening again





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Torture Abuse Murder Child Abuse Long Island Suffolk County Child Protective Services Medical Examiner Arrest Indictment Court

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