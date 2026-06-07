Long Island’s Robert Moses State Park ramping up weekend police patrols after teen brawl

Two teens fought in boxing gloves, as the large crowd of onlookers drew a heavy police response.

on Sunday after an unauthorized “Senior Cut Day” gathering of about 100 teenagers led to a fight. Video shows two teens fought in boxing gloves, as the large crowd of onlookers drew a heavy police response.

At least one injury was reported during the gathering, which involved students from several Long Island schools. A police helicopter flies over about 100 teenagers at Robert Moses State Park after a brawl between two teens.

“I heard last year it was down at Jones Beach, but this year it kind of surprised me here because it’s more of a quiet, laid-back setting,” said Lake Ronkonkoma resident James Moore to News12.and State Park police are boosting their visible presence on the sand and monitoring social media to step in before large, unpermitted gatherings form. “Throughout the summer months, the department has deployed five dedicated teams to patrol downtown areas and business districts, addressing quality-of-life crimes and maintaining a visible enforcement presence,” said Suffolk County police in a statement to News12.

Local residents were surprised to see the event pop up at the usually peaceful park.

“Additionally, 20 seasonal officers have been assigned to the Marine Bureau to provide enhanced coverage of our beaches and waterways during the busy summer season,” they continued. “Our intelligence detectives and crime analysts continuously monitor social media to identify events that may lead to large gatherings or potential public safety concerns. A police helicopter flies over about 100 teenagers at Robert Moses State Park after a brawl between two teens. News 12





nypost / 🏆 91. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

US News Fights Patrol Robert Moses State Park Suffolk County Suffolk County Police

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Robert Downey Jr. Ends the Debate on Thanos vs. Doctor DoomAvengers: Doomsday star Robert Downey Jr. ended the Doctor Doom vs. Thanos debate by revealing who would win and who is stronger.

Read more »

Scotland’s ancient human-made islands are dripping with secretsCrannogs may have been built by the country's early inhabitants some 4,000 years ago.

Read more »

Highly provocative: Taiwan blames China for coordinated operation near Pratas IslandsTaipei accused Beijing of 'bullying' and 'causing trouble' in the South China Sea after Chinese coast guard and oceanographic survey ships conducted a joint operation for the first time near the Taiwan-administered Pratas Islands.

Read more »

Police increase patrols after Robert Moses State Park brawlExclusive video obtained by News 12 shows a crowd surrounding two teenagers wearing boxing gloves as they exchanged punches. Sources say approximately 100 people were involved in the gathering.

Read more »