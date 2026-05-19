Long Island Rail Road Service Resumes After Strike Ends

Commuters and shuttle buses will be used to transport people to subway stations in Lower Manhattan while full train service is expected to be back in time for the evening rush. Governor Kathy Hochul and railroad officials announced the end of a strike that had shut down the busiest commuter rail system in the country, but they urged commuters to work from home if possible.

Long Island Rail Road trains sat in the West Side Yard on the first day of a strike, Saturday, May 16, 2026, in New York.

Commuters walked past a sign board at Penn Station in the Manhattan borough of New York announcing that Long Island Rail Road service was suspended because of a worker strike. Commuters boarded buses to Long Island outside of the Jamaica179th Street station as Long Island Rail Road workers entered the third day of their strike. Long Island Rail Road workers walked on the picket line outside of Penn Station on the third day of their strike.

Tracks were empty at Mineola train station as Long Island Rail Road workers entered the third day of their strike. The LIRR urged riders to work from home again the following day if possible. Shuttle buses were being offered from a handful of locations on Long Island to subway stations in New York City. The strike had halted service for roughly 250,000 commuters who used the rail system that connected New York City to its eastern suburbs every weekday





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Long Island Rail Road Strike New York City Shuttle Buses Work From Home

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