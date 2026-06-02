Long Island Man Charged With Murdering Two Women Over Noise Complaints and Disrespect

Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera, a 22-year-old illegal immigrant, pleaded not guilty to stabbing his neighbor 50 times because of high heel noise and later murdering a coworker he felt disrespected him.

A 22-year-old illegal immigrant from El Salvador, Rony Yahir Alvarenga Rivera, has been charged with the brutal murders of two women on Long Island , New York, allegedly motivated by noise complaint s and personal grievances.

According to Nassau County prosecutors, the first victim was his upstairs neighbor, Eddy Raquel Hernandez Castillo. On April 30, Rivera confronted her about the noise from her high heels and loud phone conversations. In a shocking confession to police, he admitted to stabbing her approximately 50 times inside their shared apartment building after becoming enraged by the sound. District Attorney Anne Donnelly detailed that Rivera told investigators he was annoyed by the racket she made.

When authorities arrested him, they found his clothing was saturated with blood, directly linking him to the scene. After committing the initial homicide, Rivera allegedly expressed concern about being caught, which prompted him to plan a second attack. Just after midnight on May 1, he drove to the Lynbrook Wendy's restaurant where he was employed.

He waited outside near a dumpster for nearly thirty minutes before ambushing his coworker, 42-year-old Ana Maria de Aguila Cordova, a mother of three, as she took out the trash. Prosecutors stated that Rivera had a "beef" with Cordova and felt she had "disrespected" him. During the assault, he stabbed her more than 30 times. The sheer violence of both crimes has sent shockwaves through the community.

Rivera, who entered the United States illegally as an unaccompanied minor at age 12 in 2016 according to federal authorities, was arraigned in Nassau County court on Tuesday. He pleaded not guilty to murder and other charges despite his alleged confessions to both killings. His legal status and the apparent triggers for the violent outbursts-noise from footwear and perceived slights-have raised serious questions about mental stability, integration, and public safety.

The case highlights the devastating consequences of escalating interpersonal conflicts and has drawn intense media scrutiny due to the brutality and circumstances surrounding the deaths of Hernandez Castillo and Cordova





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Murder Long Island Immigrant Noise Complaint Stabbing Nassau County Hernandez Castillo Ana Maria De Aguila Cordova Wendy's Arraignment

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