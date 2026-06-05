Long Island cyclists set off on 4,000-mile cross-country ride to support guide dogs

The cyclists, members of Puppy Ride Long Island, will begin their cross-country trek Monday after flying to Oregon this weekend.

The cyclists, members of Puppy Ride Long Island, will begin their cross-country trek Monday after flying to Oregon this weekend. Three Long Islanders are preparing for the journey of a lifetime, a nearly 4,000-mile bike ride from the Oregon coast to Montauk, all to raise money and awareness for guide dogs that help people who are blind or visually impaired.

, will begin their cross-country trek Monday after flying to Oregon this weekend. The ride is expected to take about two months, with the team hoping to arrive in Montauk around Aug. 1. For nearly a decade, Puppy Ride Long Island has organized charity rides benefiting guide dog organizations across the country. Over the last eight years, the group has raised more than $300,000 to support the training and placement of guide dogs.

“For the last eight years, we have engaged in raising money and awareness for guide dogs,” said Jim Freiss, captain and course plotter for Puppy Ride Long Island. “Guide dogs from all organizations around the country and especially for The Seeing Eye in northern New Jersey. ” For Freiss, the mission is deeply personal. His younger brother, John, was blind and relied on a Seeing Eye dog named Hero.

Freiss says watching the bond between his brother and Hero inspired him to combine his passion for cycling with a cause that helps others.

“When I had the opportunity, I turned my love for the sport into something special,” Freiss said. The riders say they hope the journey will accomplish more than fundraising.

“It’s not just the money but the awareness,” Freiss said. “Knowing the guide dogs and what they can do, how they can help people. ” Fellow rider Glenn Morse said he was eager to take on the challenge when Freiss first approached him about the idea.

“I wouldn’t say it was on my bucket list, but when Jim offered the opportunity a couple of years ago, I decided it would be something I would like to do,” Morse said. As the team prepares to spend weeks crossing the country, Freiss says the ride also serves as a way to honor his brother’s memory.

“It feels really good,” he said. “It feels like once a year, he’s with me. ”Gotti grandson arrested again weeks after federal sentencing, faces assault charges





News12 / 🏆 591. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Knicks legend Earl ‘The Pearl’ Monroe rallies Long Island fans and says NY ‘needs’ a championshipNew York Knicks legend Earl “The Pearl” Monroe visited Long Island on Wednesday ahead of Game 1 of the NBA Finals to rally suburban fans behind the hometown team. Monroe, a Hall of Fame…

Read more »

Steven Schwally trial: Guilty verdict in crash that killed 4 inside Long Island nail salonSteven Schwally allegedly told police that he drank until 3 or 4 in the morning the night before the crash and that he didn't remember much about that day, but he did recall being in the nail salon in his car with the airbags deployed.

Read more »

NYU Langone to build cutting-edge 500-bed academic medical center on Long IslandThe project is expected to take several years with plans requiring approval from both state and Huntington town officials.

Read more »

Steven Schwally found guilty in Long Island nail salon crash that killed 4Steven Schwally, the 66-year-old prosecutors said drove drunk and plowed into a Deer Park nail salon back in 2024, killing four people, was found guilty on Thursday.

Read more »