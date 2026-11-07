Long Island attorneys step up for veterans with free legal help

Organizers say the annual event helps remove financial barriers that often prevent veterans from seeking legal representation.

Veterans across Suffolk County received free legal assistance Friday as volunteer attorneys gathered at the Suffolk County Bar Association’s annual Pro Bono Project for Veterans.

The event connected veterans with lawyers offering guidance on a range of legal matters, including estate planning, family law, litigation, court appearances, legal research and document preparation.

Also read Long Island library slated to close due to crime could now stay open

“I came here to look into wills, estate planning. They were very knowledgeable and they helped me go in the right direction,” Sellers said. Organizers say the annual event helps remove financial barriers that often prevent veterans from seeking legal representation.

“They need help. They need legal help,” said Peter Mayer, with the Suffolk County Bar Association Veterans Committee.

Advertisement

“Going out, finding a lawyer, paying a lawyer and explaining the problem costs a lot of money for most people. ” Attorney George Pammer, who specializes in matrimonial and family law, volunteered at the event for the seventh year.

“These are people that have volunteered for our country,” Pammer said. “They have done an amazing amount of work that a lot of us either can’t or aren’t willing to do to protect our freedoms. ” Veterans who were unable to attend Friday’s event can still seek assistance through the Suffolk County Bar Association.

“Call the bar association,” Mayer said. “We will always have a response through our veterans committee, with a qualified lawyer to get that person through that problem. ”“Hopefully I can continue to inspire other veterans to come out and take advantage of this opportunity like myself,” he said.