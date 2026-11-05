Long Haired Businessmen Trailer Reveals Corporate Comedy Starring George Kareman

The new trailer for Long Haired Businessmen features George Kareman and Patrick O'Brien as middle managers fighting Gen Z efficiency experts. Watch now for digital release on November 17, 2026.

Funny Or Die has released the first official trailer for the upcoming workplace comedy film Long Haired Businessmen, which premieres for digital purchase or rental on November 17, 2026. The promotional material introduces a satirical look at corporate survival, centering on three long-haired colleagues who are desperately trying to keep their jobs in a rapidly changing business environment. The film brings together a notable cast including George Kareman, Patrick O'Brien, and Ben Wietmarschen as the central figures, alongside supporting actors such as Rhys Darby, Marlene Forte, James Saito, Judy Reyes, and Norris.

Corporate Takeover Triggers Chaos

The core plot of Long Haired Businessmen follows three middle managers named Kevin, Kyle, and Seth, who take immense pride in their extensive corporate knowledge and their ability to stay synchronized on company matters. Their professional stability is suddenly disrupted when the Torrence Group acquires their existing company, bringing in a new wave of Gen Z efficiency experts to overhaul operations. The arrival of these modern professionals leaves the trio uncertain about their future roles within the organization.

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The narrative quickly escalates as the three managers attempt various strategies to hold onto their positions, resulting in a series of workplace mishaps. They face unexpected challenges ranging from chaotic team-building exercises to the looming threat that artificial intelligence could replace their jobs entirely. The situation becomes even more complicated when the managers discover a secret corporate plan to remove middle management layers completely, setting the stage for comedic conflict.

AI Interactions and Jargon Humor

One of the most amusing moments highlighted in the trailer involves a direct exchange between the character Kevin and an AI robot. When Kevin asks the machine, How was your weekend?, the robot responds with a standard metric-driven answer: My weekend was productive. Kevin excitedly corrects it, insisting that the proper answer is always let me hear it, Not long enough!, prompting everyone in the room to join in repeating the phrase.

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This interaction serves as a focal point for the film's humor, illustrating the characters' heavy reliance on corporate jargon and outdated office strategies. The comedy stems from their inability to adapt to new communication styles and their desperate need to validate their social worth through traditional, albeit obsolete, workplace rituals. The 82-minute film is rated PG-13, suggesting its humor targets adult audiences familiar with modern corporate culture.

Creative Team and Release Details

Long Haired Businessmen marks the feature directorial debut of Scott Gairdner, who previously created Comedy Central's Moonbeam City and executive produced Netflix's Saturday Morning All Star Hits!. Gairdner also directed comedy segments featuring George Kareman, Patrick O'Brien, and Ben Wietmarschen, bringing a familiar dynamic to this new project. Kareman, O'Brien, and Wietmarschen also wrote the screenplay, ensuring their on-screen chemistry is rooted in their shared creative vision.

The production was supported by producers Mike Farah, Joe Farrell, and Whitney Hodack, who helped bring this specific vision of corporate satire to the screen. The film will be available for digital purchase or rental starting November 17, 2026, offering viewers a chance to see how these three long-haired colleagues navigate the intersection of old-school management and new-school efficiency. The release marks a significant entry for the Funny Or Die brand in the feature film space.