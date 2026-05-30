Long COVID Might Be Twice as Common as Previously Thought

The number of people suffering with long COVID could be double current estimates, a new study suggests.

FRIDAY, May 29, 2026 — The number of people suffering with long COVID could be double current estimates, a new study suggests.had developed long COVID, researchers reported May 27 inApplied across the United States, those rates translate to more than 18 million Americans with long COVID, which is twice as high as current estimates, researchers said.

“Over 10 million people with long COVID would go entirely undetected by the diagnostic code that health systems and policymakers rely on to track the disease burden,” said senior researcher Hossein Estiri, an associate professor in the Mass General Brigham Department of Medicine in Boston. “The figures we uncovered are almost certainly an undercount,” Estiri said in a news release.

The current diagnostic coding used for post-COVID conditions captures fewer than 7% of patients with long COVID, researchers said in background notes. For the new study, researchers developed an AI algorithm that can detect long COVID by identifying conditions that appeared after a person's infection but can't be explained by any preexisting conditions in their medical history.

Results showed that roughly 16% of patients overall had long COVID, with rates ranging from nearly 14% to as high as almost 23% across regions. Researchers also found that long COVID cases continued to increase through mid-2024 across all regions studied, contrary to the assumption that long COVID is a legacy of the pandemic's early waves. The AI found significant quarterly increases in New England, Southern California and Western Pennsylvania, researchers said.

“These patients are not absent from clinical care; they are absent from the diagnostic code that would identify them as long COVID patients,” said lead researcher Jiazi Tian, a data scientist in the Clinical Augmented Intelligence Group at Mass General Brigham.seeing unexplained cognitive complaints — some of these presentations are long COVID arriving without the label that would connect them to a COVID-19Copyright © 2026 HealthDay. All rights reserved.





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