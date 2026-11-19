Long Beach Unified District confirms students will not return to Monroe Elementary after environmental tests found no hazards causing student illness.

Long Beach Unified District officials have confirmed that students will not return to the Monroe Elementary School campus, following a comprehensive environmental investigation into reports of widespread student illness. The district announced Monday that the decision to keep the building closed permanently as a temporary site aims to provide stability for families and avoid further disruption after an initial emergency relocation in October.

Dozens of fourth and fifth graders across eight classrooms reported unexplained symptoms including headaches, nosebleeds, and nausea after moving into the facility in August. Despite negative test results for mold and volatile organic compounds, parents pressured the district to keep the campus shuttered, citing concerns about air quality and safety.

Also read Port of Los Angeles and Long Beach Strike Looms Amid Stalled Talks

Environmental Testing Reveals No Hazards

Environmental experts conducted two rounds of testing at the Monroe Elementary building and found no dangerous levels of mold, volatile organic compounds, or moisture that would pose a health risk to students. Gloria Chan, an environmental expert who presented findings to parents, utilized infrared cameras and photoionization detectors to measure gases and moisture, revealing no health hazards in the final assessment. Karlin Cisco, the LBUSD Environmental Health and Safety Manager, reviewed the data personally and described the results as favorable, indicating normal air ecology within the facility.

Symptoms Linked to Heat Exposure

Initial tests of a single classroom recorded temperatures reaching 102.6 degrees on the hottest day measured, with high humidity levels also noted. Gloria Chan suggested that these high temperatures, combined with the lack of air conditioning, likely caused the students' symptoms by stripping moisture from the nose and bursting small blood vessels. Dizziness and nausea were also identified as potential heat-related responses during the scorching early weeks of the school year, although some parents disputed this explanation by noting similar conditions at other sites.

Advertisement

Patrick Henry Students Relocated

The Monroe campus, which closed more than a decade ago, currently serves as a temporary site for upper grades at Patrick Henry Elementary while their main campus undergoes upgrades. Once students moved into the Monroe campus in August, more than 50 fourth and fifth graders began experiencing the suite of similar symptoms, prompting an immediate response from district administrators. Deputy Superintendent Tiffany Brown stated that while it would be safe to move students back into the building based on the assessment, the district chose to minimize disruptions for students and staff.

Parental Concerns Remain High

During a meeting with parents on Tuesday, the district shared the detailed testing process and instruments used to ensure accuracy, yet many families expressed lingering anxiety about potential undetected hazards. One parent voiced a serious fear that future generations might face similar health crises if underlying issues were not fully addressed, emphasizing the community's trust in the district to protect children. Despite the relief that children would not return to the rooms where they fell ill, the decision to keep the campus closed addresses parental demands for long-term stability and safety.