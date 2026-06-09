Long Beach Summer Meal Program Launches Amid State Attorney General's Defense of Election Integrity

Long Beach and LBUSD offer free summer meals at over 60 locations starting June 12. Meanwhile, California Attorney General Rob Bonta rejects voter fraud claims, emphasizing transparency in ballot counting.

Children and teenagers across Long Beach will have access to free meals this summer through programs run by the city and Long Beach Unified School District.

Beginning June 12, the first day of LBUSD's summer break, more than 60 locations across Long Beach will start offering free meals through a federal program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The sites were selected to serve communities with the greatest need, in accordance with state guidelines. The Department of Parks, Recreation and Marine will host lunch at 23 park and library locations.

Children and teens ages 1 to 18 can receive lunches on a first-come, first-served basis and must eat them on site. No registration or proof of income is required. A full list of park locations and their service times and dates is available on the city's website. Long Beach Unified will provide breakfast and lunch to more than 8,000 students enrolled in the district's Expanded Learning Opportunities Program and school-age care programs.

Those students can receive their meals at the site where they attend programming. Dates, times and locations of service vary by site. The program aims to fill a gap in a district where 61% of students are classified as socioeconomically disadvantaged, according to LBUSD's most recent data. The city's arm of the program distributed nearly 27,000 meals last summer and may serve even more this year after adding a location in Signal Hill.

The program has served millions of children since launching in Long Beach in 1979. Meals, which are all vended from Long Beach Unified, rotate on a biweekly menu schedule and include chicken tenders, hamburgers, mini corn dogs, bean burritos and pizza sticks. Meals will also include milk, juice, fruits and vegetables. Meal service will be available from June 12 through Aug. 24, though dates and times vary by location.

There will be no meal service on June 19 and July 3. Additional information is available online. In separate news, California Attorney General Rob Bonta is rejecting claims of voter fraud in the state's primary elections, where ballots are still being counted. Bonta reacted to a recent announcement from Bill Essayli, first assistant U.S. attorney for the Central District of California, who had made statements suggesting irregularities.

Bonta emphasized that every count, recount, hand count, audit and court case has demonstrated there is no widespread voter fraud. He said it is unfortunate that people disregard inconvenient facts and manufacture their own facts. He pointed to misinformation spread by reality TV personality Spencer Pratt, who is running for mayor of Los Angeles. Bonta noted that Pratt suggested that some votes that went to his opponent belong to homeless individuals.

Bonta called this misinformation and disinformation, irresponsible and dangerous, especially for those who propagate it knowingly or without critical thinking. Some of the doubt around elections, Bonta said, comes from a lack of understanding about how votes are counted and why results can take time, especially in California, where final tallies do not come the next day.

Mail-in ballots take longer to process than in-person ballots because officials must scan bar codes, remove envelopes and check signatures against those on file. In California, around a quarter of the electorate returns their ballots on Election Day, which means officials do not start processing millions of votes until then. Bonta highlighted that in Los Angeles County, the registrar of voters is completely transparent.

People can go online right now and look at the livestream of the vote counting, or visit the registrar of voters to take a look around. He said the light of day is shining bright on the operations of the vote counting in Los Angeles County. Both stories highlight important community services and democratic processes in California





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